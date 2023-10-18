Open Extended Reactions

This mini feast/famine stretch features two contests Wednesday, a whopping dozen on Thursday, followed by another paltry pair to wrap Friday. While each NHL team aside from the Montreal Canadiens plays once over the three days, only the Calgary Flames compete twice, back to back Thursday and Friday. So there's an excellent chance we're going to see Dan Vladar in the Flames' net for the first time this campaign. Maybe Friday night in Columbus?

As for Thursday's hectic slate, the four late games feature the most lopsided matchups (on paper) when the Stars visit the Ducks, Hurricanes face Seattle, Avalanche host the Blackhawks, and Bruins travel to San Jose, with Dallas, Carolina, Colorado, and Boston serving as perceived favorites. An earlier tilt between Toronto and Florida - adversaries during last spring's playoff run - also projects to be a wildly productive affair.

Stock Up

Valeri Nichushkin, W, Colorado Avalanche: Boosted to the top line in replacing Jonathan Drouin - at least for now - the formidable winger registered three shots (plus-2) in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Kraken. His empty-netter to seal the Avalanche win serving as karmic reward after an all-around positive and contributive showing. Whoever settles on that No. 1 scoring unit with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen intrinsically boasts more fantasy value than your average player, and right now it's Nichushkin

Matt Coronato, W, Calgary Flames: Those invested in the Flames are already getting excited about the growing chemistry between Jonathan Huberdeau and the rookie winger on Calgary's power play. In addition to earning his first NHL goal on the weekend - with the extra skater, naturally - Coronato racked up more than 20 minutes of ice-time in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Capitals.

Josh Norris, C, Ottawa Senators: Norris is set to make his season debut, centering a scoring line with Drake Batherson versus the Capitals on Wednesday.

Trevor Moore, W, Los Angeles Kings: Those who regularly monitor the Kings closely are high on this ever-improving player and, especially after watching him live and in action this past weekend in L.A., count me a fan as well. A skater that does all of the little, less flashy things well, Moore also seems to have extra jump in his productive step this season. And that was my impression before Tuesday's two-goal/one-assist output in Winnipeg. Moore, an apparent favorite of coach Todd McLellan's, could prove a surprisingly valuable pickup in deep fantasy leagues.

Reilly Smith, W, Pittsburgh Penguins: The new gig in Pittsburgh is working out well enough in these ultra-early stages. Fitting in nicely on a scoring line with Evgeni Malkin, the veteran winger has two goals (Malkin earning the primary assist on both) and one assist (on a goal scored by Malkin) on 12 shots through three contests. Part-timing it on the power play thus far, a more permanent role should be in the offing for Reilly if his current pace of production keeps up.

Ryan Donato, W, Chicago Blackhawks: Skating on a top line with Connor Bedard and a quickly-recovered Taylor Hall, the well-travelled forward sits in fine position to put up career numbers in his seventh NHL season. Averaging nearly 20 minutes/game, Donato already has a goal and assist on 12 shots to date. And this unit is just getting going.

Travis Sanheim, D, Philadelphia Flyers: Averaging nearly 25 minutes/game, Sanheim has two assists - including one helper provided by quarterbacking the power play - six shots on net, and six blocked-shots through three contests. There's more than adequate fantasy value to mine from those numbers. Did I mention the 27-year-old is earning almost 25 minutes of ice time?

Jordan Binnington, G, St. Louis Blues: There's little question the Blues' No. 1 is off to a rambunctious start, allowing only one goal in each of two extended games with the Kraken and Stars, earning a shootout win over Seattle, and one (rather undeserved) shootout loss in Dallas. Impressive numbers aside, Binnington also looked great in both contests. Now if only his teammates can figure out how to provide more goal support.

Antti Raanta, G, Carolina Hurricanes:Depending on how badly Frederik Andersen is hurt after taking a shot to the face Tuesday, Raanta could be a lot busier in the foreseeable future. Along with Pyotr Kochetkov, if the 24-year-old ends up promoted from the AHL.

Stock Down

Eeli Tolvanen, W, Seattle Kraken: Tucked on a Kraken third line and averaging less than 15 minutes/game, Tolvanen is falling well short of living up to his preseason fantasy hype. Which I didn't get in the first place, to be honest.

Stuart Skinner, G, Edmonton Oilers: Sure, it's been a jarring, weird start for the Oilers, but the fact remains that Jack Campbell has one excellent performance to show for 2023-24 and Skinner does not. Another dud by the younger netminder and Jay Woodcroft may have little choice but to turn to the vet Campbell more often.

Vitek Vanecek, G, New Jersey Devils: He's only been so-so to date. Which further amplifies rumblings that Akira Schmid might be poised to steal more starts in New Jersey, sooner rather than later.

Injury Notes: