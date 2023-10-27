Fantasy hockey weekend watch: Is it finally Lafreniere's breakout?

Open Extended Reactions

We're in for more of a balanced agenda over the next three days, with only nine games scheduled Saturday, ahead of Sunday's four-contest slate featuring the Heritage Classic. In which one of the fumbling Oilers or Flames - more on Calgary's floundering offense below - will have to win, because those are the rules.

Only the Lightning and Stars are idle until next week, while eight teams play twice from Friday through Sunday. Of that busier gaggle, the Vegas Golden Knights appear in good shape to make some productive noise against the Blackhawks and Kings, while the Capitals are in solid position to put up serious fantasy points versus the Wild and Sharks, with a Saturday of rest in between. Alex Ovechkin and Co. must be feeling much better about themselves after beating the Devils 6-4 Wednesday.

The Devils host the Sabres Friday and Wild on Sunday - two contests that could amount to richly entertaining offensive affairs. New Jersey has only won once at home, so you know that's bugging Jack Hughes and friends.

Stock Up

Ryan Johansen, F, Colorado Avalanche: This is more of what I expected from the former Jacket/Predator upon hearing about his summer landing with the Avalanche. Centering a second line and skating on the Avalanche's top power play, Johansen has four goals and an assist in four recent contests. Four of those five points counting with the extra skater. He's also starting to shoot on net more, which is nice.

Johansen should be rostered in much more than 16% of ESPN.com leagues.

Sean Monahan, F, Montreal Canadiens: This veteran forward is clearly benefitting from a change of scenery in Montreal. Racking up a pile of minutes on a scoring line with Brendan Gallagher and Tanner Pearson, and on the Canadiens' top power play, Monahan has three goals and three assists in six contests. If a roster hole needs plugging, you might do worse than invest in the rejuvenated 29-year-old.

Alexis Lafreniere, F, New York Rangers: First of all, he's scored in three consecutive games, which is hard to ignore. There's also the slot on a scoring line with Artemi Panarin and Filip Chytil to consider. If you need to slide a healthy body into your fantasy lineup on Saturday, Lafreniere might serve nicely as the Rangers visit Vancouver.

Phillip Di Giuseppe, F, Vancouver Canucks: Filing under the wait-and-see heading, Di Guiseppe is averaging nearly 18 minutes/game while skating on a scoring line with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. The goal and assist in his past pair of games add a little extra sparkle to his potential as an asset in deeper fantasy leagues. The 30-year-old put up good numbers in Abbotsford these past two seasons.

Noah Dobson, D, New York Islanders: If fortunate enough to have Dobson on your fantasy roster this season, please ensure he's in your active lineup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. The young Islanders defender is en fuego right now.

Jonas Johansson, G, Tampa Bay Lightning: Looking past the weekend, since the Lightning are off until Monday, Johansson merits serious thought as a temporary fantasy commodity ahead of Andrei Vasilevsky's anticipated return in December. After shutting out the Hurricanes Tuesday, Tampa's current No. 1 repeated that stingy trick in Thursday's 6-0 victory over the Sharks.

The Lightning host the Kraken to start next week, then visit the Blue Jackets Thursday.

Stock Down

Calgary Flames: All of them are struggling. Shut out by the Blues on Thursday, Calgary's skaters have four total goals in their past four contests, all of them losses. Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar is using words like "broke our will".

Goodness gracious, what a mess.

If it wasn't for Sunday's matchup with the porous Oilers, I might suggest giving the roster boot now to anyone not named Jonathan Huberdeau or Elias Lindholm ahead of next week. But maybe wait until we're past the Heritage Classic. Edmonton's defense is stumbling badly at present.

Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild: Minnesota's defense is in shambles at the moment. Consider turning to other goaltending options until Gustavsson's teammates figure matters out.

Streamer Specials

Dylan Strome, F, Washington Capitals: Give me Alex Ovechkin's center this weekend, when the Capitals face the Wild and Sharks. Strome has four goals in his past three games, including one with the extra skater.

Bobby Brink, F, Philadelphia Flyers: I mean, teammate Sean Couturier knew the rookie was on the verge (eh?) of scoring his first NHL goal before potting two against the Wild on Thursday. "He's been buzzing lately. He's getting a lot of looks, a lot of chances. Sometimes that's all it takes, just one, and then ... he created a lot of chances and got a second one."

I like Brink's chances of earning his third against the visiting Ducks on Saturday.

Antti Raanta, G, Carolina Hurricanes: The Sharks have yet to win a game. I'm happy to stream Carolina's backup Friday, should he earn the chance to earn his second victory of this young season. Both clubs are playing their second contest in as many nights.