I can't remember the last time I've looked so forward to a game in early November that involved two teams with such sordid records. But Thursday's "tilt" between the Oilers and Sharks - a combined 3-18-2 on the season - is teeming with too much potential drama to resist. While San Jose's first win of 2023-24 over the Flyers mutes the fuss a teensy bit, there's no question, Edmonton - a preseason Stanley Cup challenger for many - needs to win this hockey game. Or else. Jack Campbell getting the waiver-routed boot will only be the start of changes on and off the ice. Of which we'll eventually tackle, through a fantasy view, should they come to pass.

But, for now, this match-up has the scent of 80's style Smythe Division hockey all over it. Skaters are going to score. So ensure all your favorite fantasy assets - outside of the net - from both clubs are active, along with any potentially hot streamers. The forward pairing of Tomas Hertl and rookie William Eklund, along with a red-hot-this-week Anthony Duclair, appeals from the Sharks' side, particularly in knowing the Oilers penalty kill stinks (68.9%). Former San Jose skater Evander Kane feels like a must-roster, along with recent call-up Sam Gagner. Sure, maybe this one defies all reasonable expectations and ends 2-1. We all know anything can happen in sports. But that's not how it's lining up at all.

Otherwise, every NHL team competes at least once from Wednesday through Friday, while eight clubs play twice. Of those more busy, I like the Wild to extend their offensive upswing against the Rangers and Sabres, and the Kings to pile up a bunch of points against the Penguins Thursday after facing off with Vegas on Wednesday.

Stock Up

Tom Wilson, F, Washington Capitals: Competing on the only forward line Spencer Carbery is tossing out there with any consistency, Wilson seems to be reclaiming his scoring rhythm, potting a goal in three of his past four games. He's shooting on net a lot more, compared to season's start, which certainly helps. Leading his team in hits (32), the physical forward is also averaging near 19 minutes/game these days, skating a top unit with Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. He could pay out some rich fantasy dividends versus the Panthers Wednesday, and, for the second time this season, against the Devils on Friday.

Matthew Knies, F, Toronto Maple Leafs: The rookie is bound to start scoring against teams outside of the Lightning at some point. Especially if he, logically in many of our minds, sticks on that top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Lucas Raymond, F, Detroit Red Wings He's rediscovering his scoring stride on the Red Wings' top line. Detroit hosts the Canadiens Thursday before welcoming the Blue Jackets on the weekend.

Connor Ingram, G, Arizona Coyotes: The better of Arizona's two netminders all season long, Ingram could/should begin earning more starts over Karel Vejmelka in the next while. Winner of four of his past five, Ingram appears a delectable fantasy asset versus the Blues on Thursday (should he earn the chance ), before the Coyotes face the Predators, Stars, and Blue Jackets over the weekend and beyond. He's already beat St. Louis in sound fashion this fall.

Magnus Hellberg, G, Pittsburgh Penguins: If Tristan Jarry is to miss significant time after colliding with Adam Henrique on Tuesday, the Penguins' net will likely belong to Magnus Hellberg for the foreseeable future. Seeing that Alex Nedeljkovic is also out until later this month. Something to at least think about, if you're desperate for fantasy goaltending. Although I wouldn't start Hellberg in Los Angeles on Thursday. Not in light of how the Kings are scoring.

Stock Down

Ilya Samsonov, G, Toronto Maple Leafs: Samsonov surrendered four goals on 12 shots through 15-ish minutes of play against the Lightning on Monday. Subbing in thereafter, Woll gave up one on 19 shots, helping the Leafs to eventually secure an impressive come-from-behind victory in overtime. Guess who's probably starting Wednesday against Ottawa?

Joonas Korpisalo, G, Ottawa Senators: Bench the Senators' No. 1 until that blue line heals up - fortunately, it sounds like Artem Zub is set to return soon - and/or they figure out how to play better team defense altogether. Matters could get particularly ugly for Korpisalo against the Maple Leafs or Canucks this week. Depending on who he faces.

Nikolaj Ehlers, F, Winnipeg Jets: Averaging fewer than 14 minutes/game in his past four contests, Ehlers is kicking in little in the fantasy department altogether. And the Jets are winning! There are better options out there, especially in shallower leagues.

Streamer Specials

Ilya Mikheyev, F, Vancouver Canucks: The former Leaf feels like a streaming slam-dunk Thursday against a Senators club that's playing its second game in as many nights after visiting Toronto Wednesday. Not only because Mikheyev has seven goals and three assists in 13 career games versus Ottawa but also because he's skating on a top Canucks' line with Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko.

Sean Monahan, F, Montreal Canadiens: Only the Sharks, Oilers, Senators, and Blackhawks have allowed more goals/game than the Red Wings (3.86) since Oct. 23. Leading his club in goals, Monahan has failed to register a single point only once in his past nine contests. Get the revitalized forward in your lineup when the Canadiens visit Detroit Thursday.

Anton Lundell, F, Florida Panthers: The Panthers' (provisional) second-line center feels like a solid fantasy play against the Capitals Wednesday. Though not entirely his fault, Washington's No. 1 Darcy Kuemper has been generous enough in conceding goals thus far. And Lundell is now shooting on net a lot more than he did to start this campaign.