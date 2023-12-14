Fantasy hockey: 10 rising rookies to roster after Connor Bedard

Open Extended Reactions

As long as you weren't expecting a 100-point debut season from the teenager, Connor Bedard is largely satisfying first-year expectations.

Averaging 0.86 points/game, divvied equally between 12 goals and 12 assists, the Blackhawks' top center serves as a productive threat most nights, despite being surrounded by a very ordinary supporting cast.

He's also rostered in 99% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.

So instead of needlessly focusing on the superstar-in-making, let's instead take a gander at 10 other fantasy-relevant rookies who deserve some attention, positive or otherwise.

Adam Fantilli, F, Columbus Blue Jackets

Hey now. After logging three goals and two assists in his past four contests, Fantilli appears set to center a top unit alongside Johnny Gaudreau ahead of Thursday's tilt in Toronto. At least that's how coach Pascal Vincent had them lined up during Wednesday's practice. Exciting stuff. With Boone Jenner out six weeks with a broken jaw, Fantilli should earn a reasonable shot to impress in that prominent spot. What has Columbus to lose? The team has nine wins. Let the lad do his thing. Meanwhile, fantasy managers in all variety of leagues should closely watch how this new top-line assembly works out. Bonus fantasy note: Keep a casual view of fellow rookie Dmitri Voronkov as he competes within the club's top-six.

Leo Carlsson, F, Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks appear to be easing up on their load management plans for the 18-year-old center and thank goodness for that. Regularly active since the end of November, Carlsson has a team-leading five points on 14 shots while averaging more than 19 minutes of ice-time in his past six contests. That rounds out to 1.9 fantasy points/game in ESPN.com standard leagues. Like any top center, he deserves consideration in a good variety of conventional fantasy competition. Only Bedard and Calgary's Connor Zary are averaging more on-ice points/contest.

Marco Rossi, F, Minnesota Wild

It's been a long road, pebbled with illness and health complications, but the 22-year-old is finally enjoying a bright, proper launch to his NHL career. Serving as a top-six center for some time now, Rossi is enjoying the productive benefits of competing alongside the likes of Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, and now, Marcus Johansson. While inconsistent as a fantasy asset, the Wild forward still bangs out enough points to justify rostering through his more sluggish periods. Rossi merits rostering in deeper ESPN.com fantasy leagues, no question. As long as he remains stuck in that top-six. Bonus fantasy note: Blocking shots, skating hefty minutes, and pitching in on offense, rookie defender Brock Faber deserves more love across the ESPN.com fantasy spectrum than he's currently receiving.

Connor Zary, F, Calgary Flames

My favorite under-radar rookie asset du jour is making the most of playing on Nazem Kadri's wing, collecting three goals and an assist in his past five games. It would be nice to see the winger shoot on net more often, but that will come. Don't be surprised if we're talking more and more about Zary as the season wears on. Only 19 games in, he already looks more than comfortable. At least keep him on your fantasy radar for now.

Logan Cooley, F, Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes are taking their time in patiently developing their future star by monitoring his minutes and role, ensuring there's no unnecessary premature pressure. Without question the wisest approach, especially considering this Arizona club -- however talented and improving -- remains a work-in progress. His dynasty managers should remain equally patient, in anticipating rather modest scoring numbers through year one. After a livelier start, Cooley has all of two goals and a pair of assists this past month (14 games). Outside of the most profound of redraft leagues, he doesn't merit rostering yet.

Matthew Knies, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

Give him a minute, we're not there yet. Despite skating on a top forward line with Auston Matthews, Knies is kicking out only modest numbers in his first, full NHL season. Before falling ill, the power forward logged just the one assist on nine total shots in his past six games. That's not going to cut it in most redraft leagues of a reasonable size.

Tyson Foerster/Bobby Brink, F, Philadelphia Flyers

The former has four goals and three assists in seven games while skating on a Flyers' top line with Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier, while the latter is competing on a second, rather exciting, unit with Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost. Both merit monitoring in redraft leagues as Philadelphia continues to make a case for playoff relevancy in the East. Particularly Foerster, who's developing a real affinity for shooting on net.

Luke Hughes, D, New Jersey Devils

Tell you what, he's been better defensively out of the gates than I anticipated. Statistically second best to Colin Miller on New Jersey's blue line, thus far. Now the club needs a bit more productive pop from Hughes, especially with Dougie Hamilton out long-term. Watch for increased production from the 20-year-old defender once that Devils power play gets going again. It will. There's altogether too much fantasy upside with this young blueliner to give up on in all but the shallowest of ESPN.com redraft leagues.

Devon Levi, G, Buffalo Sabres

Just when you've made peace with the Sabres sending Levi down for some AHL seasoning, he bounces back into Buffalo's crease and wows us all through three contests. The 2-0-1 record, along with a 1.62 GAA and .942 SV%, doesn't fully illustrate the spectacular saves made during the youngster's very good week. After Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen surrendered five in Colorado Wednesday, coach Don Granato has some thinking to do ahead of an upcoming back-to-back in Vegas and Arizona. And not about how Eric Comrie fits into his netminding scheme. If your fantasy goalies stink, think about rolling the dice with Levi until he fumbles or is demoted once more.

Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames

There's nothing more Flames fans would like than for their top goaltending prospect to swoop in and help save this club while Jacob Markstrom nurses a broken finger. Unfortunately, it's not rolling out that way. As a collective, Calgary is hemorrhaging goals - second-most in the NHL this December - and losing games with regularity. There's little point in turning to Wolf, or any Flames goalie for that matter, until/if this team turns matters around. With key players falling hurt, underperforming, and/or wanting out, that if looms rather large.