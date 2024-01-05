Fantasy hockey weekend watch: Upgrade Jeff Skinner and Dawson Mercer

Open Extended Reactions

With the holidays well behind us, we're back to our usual rhythm of sandwiching a heavily-scheduled Saturday between two lighter slates on Friday and Sunday, respectively. In this weekend's case, 12 games on Saturday, squeezed between only three on Friday and a quartet of contests Sunday. As is the usual challenge, you're tasked with not only making the right lineup decisions when almost everyone else is playing, but also streaming a dynamic asset or more (if possible) when most others are not. For instance, any scoring member of the Devils when New Jersey hosts the generous Blackhawks on Friday. One such attractive example is offered below.

Fantasy-friendly members of the Winnipeg Jets deserve extra attention this weekend, while travelling to Anaheim Friday and Arizona on Sunday. As do members of the Flames (see: Blake Coleman), in visiting the Flyers Saturday before touching down in Chicago on Sunday. Other appealing matchups this weekend feature the Capitals hosting the Hurricanes on Friday and Kings on Sunday, the Maple Leafs meeting the Sharks in San Jose on Saturday, and the explosive Oilers welcoming the Senators on Saturday. Edmonton has averaged 4.83 goals/game while Ottawa has surrendered 4.14/contest. Oh dear.

Every NHL team except the Kraken competes at least once through this three-day stretch. Seattle - including red-hot defenseman Vince Dunn - returns to action Tuesday.

Stock Up

Dawson Mercer, F, New Jersey Devils: Prone to produce in fits and bursts this campaign - after a super sluggish start - Mercer is running hot once more with five goals and three assists in six games. And now he's averaging more than 20 minutes/game on a scoring line with Nico Hischier and Erik Haula. If unwilling/able to make a deeper fantasy commitment, at least try to stream him against the Blackhawks on Friday.

Charlie Coyle, F, Boston Bruins: Certain players clearly needed time off more than others. Heading into the holiday break, the Bruins' top-six/power-play center hadn't registered a single point through six games. Since then, he's strung together a five-game productive streak, comprising three goals and four assists.

Jeff Skinner, F, Buffalo Sabres: Hand to heart, I already had Skinner plotted in this spot ahead of Thursday's tilt with Montreal - in which he collected a goal and three assists on four shots. The veteran winger is rocking and rolling right now, on a top line and power play with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. The Sabres visit the Penguins on Saturday.

Thomas Chabot, D, Ottawa Senators: Since returning from injury (again), Chabot has four assists on 10 shots and five blocked-shots through three games, while logging heavy minutes. Ottawa's No. 1 defenseman won't be available in a third of ESPN.com leagues for long.

Stock Down

Joel Eriksson Ek, F, Minnesota Wild: As discussed in this space last week, Minnesota's offense is sputtering without Kirill Kaprizov. Six total goals in four games isn't going to cut it. And no one might miss Kaprizov more than Eriksson Ek, who hasn't registered a single point since his linemate fell to injury. Fortunately, the star forward isn't expected out too long. In the meanwhile, we'll see if Eriksson Ek can get something going against the more porous Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Evander Kane, F, Edmonton Oilers A recent groin issue is one concern, the current third-line role is another. Then there's the measly two goals (zero assists) in nine games, while the Oilers have been piling up the points otherwise. I'm not ready to toss in the fantasy towel on Kane altogether - not in keeping the Oilers' upcoming schedule in mind - but he's riding my bench against tougher competition on busier nights right now.

Jared McCann, F, Seattle Kraken Seattle is managing to win at present without getting much, production-wise, from last year's top scorer. McCann potted his last goal on Dec. 14 and has three assists since, while averaging 14:39 of ice-time (minus-one). Again, the Kraken are off until Tuesday.

Streamer Specials

Alex Lyon, G, Detroit Red Wings: After helping his Red Wings beat the Sharks and Kings, Detroit's top netminder sits in excellent position to successfully wrap up his team's California trip in Anaheim on this lightly-scheduled Sunday.

Ryan McLeod, F, Edmonton Oilers: Leon Draisaitl's linemate has five goals and three assists in his past five contests. Please consider streaming the fantasy outlier versus the Senators on Saturday. Then whenever else the matchup makes sense until he cools off.

Blake Coleman, F, Calgary Flames: As alluded to above, Coleman serves as a most delectable streaming pick in Philly on Saturday and Chicago on Sunday. After enjoying a more-than-respectable December all told, the sizzling winger has three goals and two assists on eight shots (plus-six) in three games since NYE.