Fantasy hockey weekend watch: Best plays with every team in action

Open Extended Reactions

Everyone in the pool! We're treated to one of those rare occasions this weekend when every single NHL team is in action on the same day. That's right, crammed between a pair of two-gamers Friday and Sunday, this Saturday features the ultimate 16-game slate, beginning at 1pm EST and wrapping after midnight. Fun! But since every single one of your (healthy/active) fantasy skaters is poised to compete, some tough decisions must be made with only so many lineup spots to fill. For instance, even if still a bit smitten with some member of the Blue Jackets, there's no justification in rolling them out against a Seattle squad that's allowed 1.13 goals/game since Dec. 20. Right? Here are another few other fantasy matchups to consider ahead of this unique stretch.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

Your favorite Detroit skaters could be in for a fruitful fantasy weekend, ahead of Saturday's home tilt with the fumbling Kings before a visit to Toronto. Keep in mind, we're not yet sure who's starting in net for the Maple Leafs Sunday after Martin Jones will have perceivably played way too much before then. Ilya Samsonov perhaps? Huh. Interesting stuff.

The Panthers appear set for another highly productive outing against New Jersey's goaltending on Saturday. A perfect 8-0-0 since the holiday break, Florida is averaging 4.38 goals/game.

Play all your Stars versus the stumbling Predators and Blackhawks Friday and Saturday. Please. Same goes for your Rangers in a weekend home-and-home series with Washington - proprietors of the worst GAA (4.25) since Christmas.

Saturday's contest between the Avalanche and Maple Leafs should be fun. Maybe not for either netminder, mind you.

We could also see a fair bit of scoring between a quartet of projected playoff have-nots, when the Sharks visit the Senators - both clubs are allowing an identical average of 4.13 goals/game since the holiday break - and when Minnesota hosts the Coyotes on Saturday.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | Projections | Play for free | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch on ESPN+

Stock Up

Jack Quinn, F, Buffalo Sabres: Joining the Sabres' top power play in place of Jeff Skinner, who's out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Quinn earned an assist on Tage Thompson's goal with the extra skater against Ottawa on Thursday. Competing on a second scoring line with Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka, the Sophomore logged almost 20 minutes of ice-time altogether. He has fantasy usefulness in deeper leagues.

Blake Coleman, F, Calgary Flames: Coleman is enjoying the start of the Flames' Dad's Trip as much as any father in the house - nevermind well before Thursday's stop in Arizona. He's been under-rostered for weeks now. Vegas is up next Saturday, with the delight of having Calgary's fathers in tow once more.

Joey Daccord, G, Seattle Kraken: Will the bubble burst eventually? Oh probably. But tomorrow? When the Kraken face the Blue Jackets? Probably not. Still available in half of ESPN.com leagues, Daccord can help your fantasy club in the here-and-now. He's been capital-"O"-outstanding of late.

Antti Raanta, G, Carolina Hurricanes: If Pyotr Kochetkov is to miss any time after exiting Thursday's contest against Anaheim with an upper-body (head) issue, the Hurricanes' crease will belong to Raanta for the foreseeable future. Beginning Saturday in Pittsburgh. Frederik Andersen isn't ready yet. Raanta was solid in his most recent full appearance stopping 21 of 22 of shots versus the Blues.

Stock Down

Mark Scheifele, F, Winnipeg Jets: I'm worried about the Jets' top center after he left Thursday's game with a perceptible lower-body injury. Should Scheifele not be able to face the Flyers on Saturday, Adam Lowry would likely earn another go subbing in between Nikolaj Ehlers and Gabriel Vilardi. Winnipeg's captain has a goal and four assists in his past three games.

Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators: Not against a Dallas team that has averaged 4.38 goals/game since Dec. 27. Not when Saros is a terrible 2-5-1, with a .857 SV% and 4.28 GAA since Dec. 17.

Streamer Specials

Carter Hart, G, Philadelphia Flyers: Friday's battle with the injury-riddled Wild presents as near ideal opportunity for the Flyers netminder to break out of his current funk. Without some key figures - Kirill Kaprizov, Filip Gustavsson etc. - Minnesota is 1-6-0 since Dec. 30, allowing 4.00 goals/game while scoring 1.71. And if John Tortorella opts to start Samuel Ersson in place of Hart Friday, then start the backup instead. Plus stream any other scoring Philly skaters who make good fantasy sense.

Tyler Seguin, F, Dallas Stars: With six goals and three helpers in his past half-dozen games, the veteran forward absolutely merits streaming against the Predators Friday and again in Chicago on Saturday. We optimistically expect to see Jake Oettinger back in action this weekend as well.

Ben Chiarot, D, Detroit Red Wings: Widely available, the shot-blocking defender could also pick up a point when his Red Wings host the Kings and/or before visiting the Leafs (with who knows in net) on Sunday. If not, he's still good for a respectable haul of fantasy points via his defensive and physical play.

Jonathan Quick, G, New York Rangers I like (projected starter) Quick a lot Sunday in the second leg of the Rangers' home-and-home with the wobbly Capitals. Particularly in contrast with whoever is competing in net for the Leafs and Wings, respectively, in that day's only other matchup.