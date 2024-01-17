Open Extended Reactions

Players from some teams will do you a lot more fantasy good than others over the next three days, presenting some ripe opportunities to stream your way to weekly victory. While the Ducks, Penguins, Sharks, and Jets are all idle until the weekend, a small handful of clubs compete Wednesday and Friday, when only a precious few others are also in action. For one, the Red Wings who visit the Panthers and Hurricanes, respectively, on days straddling Thursday's heftier 10-game docket.

Play Fantasy Hockey for Free Create or join a fantasy hockey league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Unsurprisingly, Detroit's Alex Lyon is ultra-pumped to face his ex-team after last season's magical run. Don't be surprised if Lyon - who's played well enough of late - offers Florida a solid challenge. He seems altogether chill, in a good way, ahead of Wednesday's affair. On the other side of the puck in Sunrise, Anton Lundell is pegged to center the Panthers' top line with Sam Reinhart while Aleksander Barkov sits out (minor lower-body issue). The Cats also host Minnesota on Friday

Elsewhere, the Devils battle the Canadiens and Columbus, Wednesday and Friday, while Montreal and Minnesota compete in back-to-backs over this three-day stretch. More on them below.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | Projections | Play for free | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch on ESPN+

Stock Up

Claude Giroux, F, Ottawa Senators: The Senators can't blame their current dismal record on a lack of production - at least not of late. Logging heavy minutes on a scoring line and top power play with Brady Tkachuk, Giroux has four goals and four assists in his past quartet of games. Competing three of four days, Ottawa hosts the Canadiens Thursday, before wrapping the week against Winnipeg and the Flyers over the weekend. Which sets the stage for the veteran forward to provide plenty of fantasy scoring pop in a compact period of time.

Chandler Stephenson, F, Vegas Golden Knights: Shifted to Mark Stone's line in place of Jack Eichel - who's out week-to-week after undergoing lower-body surgery - Stephenson earned the primary assist on both of Stone's goals Tuesday versus Nashville, and scored himself against the Flames on Saturday (assisted by Stone). That combo clearly works. Consider adding Stephenson in deeper leagues, since Eichel could be out a while.

Kaapo Kakko, F, New York Rangers: If he sticks on a Rangers' top line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, sure. In deeper fantasy leagues, anyway. After sitting out half the season with a lower-body injury, Kakko scored - assisted by Kreider and Zibanejad - in his second game back Tuesday.

Ross Colton, F, Colorado Avalanche: Subbing in for Valeri Nichushkin (personal) on the Avalanche's top power play, Colton has a goal and assist with the extra skater, plus an empty-netter, in his past three games. He's also shooting more. Something to think about in deeper fantasy leagues that reward special teams' points at a premium.

Stock Down

Joey Daccord, G, Seattle Kraken: Not this week, not against the Oilers and Maple Leafs. No question, Seattle's No. 1 has been outstanding, but largely against struggling or lesser clubs. Give him a minute until the Kraken's strength of competition eases up again next week.

Streamer Specials

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buffalo Sabres: I watched every minute of Monday's 3-0 win over the Sharks and can assure you the Sabres netminder looked terrific in earning his second shutout of the season. If turned off by the "but they played San Jose" factor, know that he was also fabulous in the weekend's tight 1-0 loss to the Canucks. If awarded the start against the Blackhawks - either Wednesday (preferred) or Thursday, due to weather postponement - Luukkonen is my streamer of choice.

Elvis Merzlikins, G, Columbus Blue Jackets: Here me out: He's angry, he's determined to fight for a starting job wherever, and he's not a bad goaltender. With only four NHL contests on Friday's schedule, Merzlikins could make for an intriguing start against the visiting Devils. Did I mention he's really mad right now?

Daniel Sprong, F, Detroit Red Wings: As Patrick Kane's replacement on a line with Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher, Sprong certainly interests me as a streaming option when the Wings travel to Florida and Carolina.

Minnesota Wild: It's worth noting how much better of a team Minnesota is with their best forward in the lineup. Since Kirill Kaprizov fell to injury Dec. 30, Minnesota braided together a bleak 1-6-1 record while averaging only 1.88 goals/game. But he's back now, as is most of the lineup aside from defender Jared Spurgeon. Bolstered by Monday's emotional 5-0 win (Marc-Andre Fleury's 552nd to pass Patrick Roy for second spot all-time), Kaprizov and Co. could make considerable fantasy noise through their Florida trip when they visit the Lightning Thursday and Panthers Friday.

Montreal Canadiens While no team has allowed more goals/game since New Year's Day than the Senators (5.00/contest), the Devils are surrendering more than their fair share as well. Arguably punching above their weight, the Canadiens are playing some rather inspired hockey these days. They visit New Jersey and Ottawa, Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Play your preferred - and perhaps some outlying - fantasy Habs outside of the crease. Like forwards Juraj Slafkovsky and Brendan Gallagher, and defender Kaiden Guhle.