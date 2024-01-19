Fantasy hockey weekend watch: Hot streaks to watch this weekend

Open Extended Reactions

With eight sets of back-to-backs over the weekend, most of them Saturday/Sunday, plus another pair of such series wrapping up Friday, we're going to be exposed to a steady parade of perceived No. 2 netminders, varying in quality. Streaming the right ones, in the right matchups, could very well put you in the driver's seat in wrapping up this fantasy week.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

In addition to some of my favorites mentioned below, Ilya Samsonov makes for an intriguing streaming option in Seattle on a lighter Sunday, presuming Martin Jones plays Saturday in Vancouver. I know, I know, but Samsonov wasn't terrible in giving up three to the red-hot Red Wings this week and the rest of the Maple Leafs truly want to get him a W as soon as possible. Plus, the Kraken, without Vince Dunn of late, are losing again.

It's also worth noting that four teams -- Hurricanes, Wings, Wild, Islanders -- are playing both Friday and Sunday, straddling Saturday's much busier 12-game slate. There's much to be said about having warm fantasy bodies on hand when most of the rest of the league is off. If fortunate enough to enjoy such roster flexibility, consider grabbing a competent asset or two from one of the aforementioned quartet if looking to wrap up this fantasy week on a high. I particularly like the Islanders to get back on track in visiting Chicago Friday before hosting the Stars -- playing their second in as many days -- Sunday.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | Projections | Play for free | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch on ESPN+

Stock Up

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buffalo Sabres: A streamer special ahead of Thursday's contest with the Blackhawks -- a perfect 19-save shutout victory as it turns out -- Luukkonen merits increased fantasy consideration going forward. Since Dec. 30, Buffalo's No. 1-for-now is an outstanding 5-1-0 with a .956 SV% and 1.17 GAA, only losing 1-0 to a very good Vancouver team. And the strength of competition isn't all too intimidating in the immediate future.

After hosting the Lightning Saturday, the Sabres travel to California to visit the Ducks, Kings, and Sharks. A trip that has proved rather successful for several teams this season. Luukkonen is overwhelmingly available in ESPN.com leagues, should you need goaltending help.

Stuart Skinner, G, Edmonton Oilers: For crying out loud, he's won nine straight for an Oilers club that seems incapable of losing. Plus, Edmonton's anticipated schedule doesn't toughen up anytime soon.

Tyler Seguin, F, Dallas Stars: Prone to producing in bunches, Matt Duchene's linemate snapped a three-game goalless streak in Thursday's losing effort to the Flyers. The Stars visit New Jersey Saturday and the Islanders Sunday.

Yegor Sharangovich, F, Calgary Flames: After last week's flurry of five goals through two games, the winger remains in scoring tune with one in each of his last two contests. Skating more than 20 minutes on a top line and power play with Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau against the visiting Leafs Thursday, Sharangovich is widely available if you need a little scoring pop in the here and now.

Home for a good stretch, Calgary hosts the next four in welcoming the Oilers, Blues, Blue Jackets, and Blackhawks. There are worse schedules.

Stock Down

Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild: His two games back from injury haven't exactly unfolded as desired. After surrendering five in last Saturday's loss to Arizona, Gustavsson gave up a whopping seven in Tampa on Thursday. I'm not starting the Wild netminder until he shows tangible signs of regaining his goaltending mojo. In the meanwhile, look for Minnesota to turn to Marc-Andre Fleury more often, including Friday night in Sunrise.

Cam Talbot, G, Los Angeles Kings: While it's too early for most fantasy managers to release him outright, Talbot should be benched until the Kings turn matters around as a whole. I also wonder if the grind of playing almost every game is catching up with the 36-year-old netminder, who has competed in more than 36 games only once - 49 contests with the Wild two seasons ago - since 2017-18.

Streamer Specials

Elvis Merzlikins, G, Columbus Blue Jackets: A gentle reminder after Wednesday's initial note that I'm still all over a worked-up Merzlikins and his dogged resolve to prove he's much better than a third-stringer on a bad team. Never underestimate the power of determined fury. While Friday's tilt with New Jersey could certainly go sideways fast, this goaltending match-up is still one of my favorites on the four-game slate.

Jonathan Quick, G, New York Rangers: While he hasn't enjoyed as much success of late, he hasn't performed all that poorly either. And there's nothing like a visit to one's old stomping grounds to help one get back on winning track. If interested in an outlying streamer on Saturday, give Quick some thought against his old squad in Los Angeles, knowing he stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 4-1 win over the Kings at home in December. If coach Peter Laviolette opts instead to start Shesterkin in L.A., then run with Quick the next day in Anaheim. The veteran netminder successfully slammed the door on the Ducks in December as well.

Samuel Ersson, G, Philadelphia Flyers: I most certainly would start Ersson against the Senators Sunday, should Carter Hart garner the nod Saturday versus the visiting Avalanche. The Flyers' other netminder has been terrific for a Philadelphia club that's brimming with confidence in winning five-straight. Thursday's 5-1 win over the Stars - in which Ersson stopped all but one of 16 shots - only bolsters that argument. For record, Hart is also playing well.

Meanwhile, out front of the net, forward Owen Tippett is on another tear with six goals in six games, while defender Nick Seeler continues to block an unhealthy number of shots, adding up to a nice haul of fantasy points most nights.

T.J. Oshie, F, Washington Capitals: While it's unreasonably too much to ask in wanting Oshie to record another hat-trick (including an empty-netter) against his old St. Louis squad Saturday after doing just that Thursday. But betcha the winger - with two other goals earlier this week - dents the scoresheet in some fashion. The streaky forward is barely spoken for in ESPN.com leagues.

Darren Raddysh, D, Tampa Bay Lightning The Tampa defender is in a mood, shooting on net and collecting points these days, while still blocking shots. Anchoring a secondary power play, he has two assists with the extra skater in his past two games. If needing to replace a hurt or underperforming blueliner in deeper fantasy leagues, if only temporarily, consider rolling with Raddysh when the Lightning visit the Sabres on Saturday and Wings on Sunday.