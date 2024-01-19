Open Extended Reactions

In fantasy competition, as in life, there's no scoring score from the bench. One of the tougher post-draft tasks in running a successful fantasy team is deciding who to play, and who to sit, when a good majority of NHL teams are in action on any busy night. There are only so many lineup slots with which to work. As such, there's nothing like the sinking feeling of watching an player - deemed inactive by you - light it up, unexpectedly, against projected tougher competition. Especially in tight head-to-head competition, when every point feels amplified.

So why not hack the schedule to your favor, without sacrificing quality, by siding with fantasy assets who play more often when other teams don't? Halfway through the season, there's no better time to take a fresh look at how the schedule unfolds from now until conclusion, with a view to gauging which teams compete more often on so-called lighter dates, and less so when seemingly everyone is out there. Availability may not truly be the best ability - you're not hooking up with a fourth-liner over a scoring star just because of how the schedule plays out - but it's still tangibly helpful, all else being equal.

Setting the benchmark at six games - when another 20 teams, at minimum, are idle - we tabulated which clubs are booked to compete on so-called slower nights, from the season's start to conclusion. While the team out of Arizona competes on 18 such lighter dates, the Montreal Canadiens figure in only two. That's a tremendous gap. As long as you're able to make daily adjustments, the ability to maximize your lineup every calendar date can make all the difference. Here's a handful of clubs to recognize in that respect, beginning with the league's most sizzling.

Edmonton Oilers: As if you need another reason to appreciate the fantasy heavy-hitters on a team that seemingly can't lose. Since their last defeat - Dec. 19 to the Islanders - the Oilers are 12-0-0 while averaging 3.92 goals/game and surrendering only 1.75. Now consider that Connor McDavid and Co. are set to play on 14 dates when only six games or fewer are scheduled, in comparison with half the league, slotted in on eight or less. That's a noteworthy chasm. Now, there's little-to-nil chance you have a shot at securing any of the big four up front, or defender Evan Bouchard or Darnell Nurse, but what about Evander Kane? Showing signs of scoring life after experiencing a recent slide, he's available in almost a quarter of ESPN.com leagues.

Forward Warren Foegele - skating on a top-six line with Kane and Leon Draisaitl - scored twice in Thursday's win over Seattle. He might be worth a grab in deeper leagues. And let's not overlook goalie Stuart Skinner who, if he doesn't run out of gas, could end up a Top-5 fantasy asset in net by season's end. Ranking eighth in total points right now, Skinner remains available in almost 30% of ESPN.com leagues.

Arizona Coyotes: Is there a chance you might be able to trade for forward Clayton Keller or defender Sean Durzi in exchange for a seemingly equivalent fantasy asset of your own? Because all isn't equal, as far as the schedule is laid out. As mentioned, no other team is pegged to compete when most others are "off" more than Arizona - not even close - skating on 18 so-called lighter dates between now and April 18th. No question, Keller and Durzi will provide more bang for your fantasy buck, via sheer availability. If not, give Nick Schmaltz a fresh look when healthy once more, and fellow forward Lawson Crouse in deeper leagues. Goalie Connor Ingram sports a certain fantasy charm when the matchup makes sense.

Anaheim Ducks: Like the Coyotes, the Ducks aren't exactly bursting with rich fantasy assets, but they're not utterly bereft either. Returned to action from injury, Leo Carlsson is back to centering a top line with Alex Killorn and Troy Terry. The rookie is widely available and the points will start to come once more. Terry himself might also merit snagging in deeper leagues.

On the blue line, Radko Gudas - day-to-day right now with a lower-body injury - is a must-roster in any league that rewards blocked-shots and hits. I mean it. The flexibility of tossing Gudas into your lineup when so many others are inactive is too good to pass up. I wish the defender, and his current pace of 2.3 fantasy points/game, was available in any of my leagues. In step with the Oilers, Anaheim is also slated to play on 14 dates when only six games or fewer are scheduled in total.

Los Angeles Kings: They shouldn't stumble much longer - this team is too well constructed to not turn matters around soon. Even during this woeful run, Phillip Danault is averaging 2.7 fantasy points/contest in his past seven games. Danault's linemate, Trevor Moore is skating too many quality minutes and shooting the puck on net too often to not breakout of his current slump in short order. Apparently unhindered by the lack of wins, defender Matt Roy is surging right now, piling up shots, blocked-shots, hits, and even a little bit of scoring, with gusto. Like the Oilers and Ducks, the Kings play on 14 so-determined less-busy dates.

Along with the above-mentioned clubs, the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Vegas Golden Knights merit mentioning in helping to round out the Top-10 of those who play more often when others don't. Useful to consider when debating fantasy investment in one player over another.

Then there are those teams who play more when most everyone else is also active. On the opposite end of the busyness spectrum, the following are booked in on a six or fewer lightly-scheduled (half-dozen games or less) dates: Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks, and the aforesaid Canadiens.