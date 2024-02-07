Open Extended Reactions

The Oilers finally lose, Nathan MacKinnon's impressive point-streak comes to an end, Elias Lindholm already has two goals in his pocket with his new Vancouver squad, fresh-faced Flame Andrei Kuzmenko is having a fine fantasy time on a top line - with Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau - in Calgary, while Owen Tippett is back with the Flyers and Jack Hughes appears due for a Devils' return any day now.

Phew.

With All-Star weekend seemingly wrapping just minutes ago, that's only to start.

While just 13 games pepper the NHL schedule until the weekend, that only means some key streamers could help you wrap up this extended fantasy period, stretching back to before the ASG, with a victory/valuable points. It's worth noting the Wild and Rangers play both Wednesday and Friday, when almost everyone else doesn't, whereas nine teams are off until Saturday (at the earliest).

Stock Up

William Karlsson, F, Vegas Golden Knights: He's back, baby. Off since New Year's Day, Karlsson returned to the ice Tuesday and scored an empty-netter in helping to extinguish the Oilers' sizzling win-streak. He also blocked three shots. Between shooting on net, his 33 points (16 goals) in 39 games, and notable power-play numbers, Karlsson merits rostering in most ESPN.com standard fantasy leagues.

Yegor Sharangovich, F, Calgary Flames: He's still available in more than 70% of ESPN.com leagues, and he has eight goals in 10 games. And, not to belabor the point, Sharangovich now playing on an intriguing top line with a clearly refreshed ex-Canuck in Kuzmenko - who scored in his Flames debut - and Huberdeau - who collected three points in Boston on Tuesday.

Ryan Hartman, F, Minnesota Wild: Plunked back on a top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, Hartman should see a boost in production as long as he sticks. The "feisty" center is also shooting more often these days. Bare minimum, consider streaming him when the Wild face the Blackhawks on a lightly-scheduled Wednesday, and again versus the Penguins when only six teams are in action Friday. It also appears defender Jonas Brodin (day-to-day) is expected to play in Chicago. That's helpful all around.

Troy Terry, F, Anaheim Ducks: While the Ducks only face the Oilers this week (Friday), maybe think about grabbing Terry before then, in case he extends his current hot run. The scoring winger rode into the All-Star break on a heater with four goals and six assists (plus-five) in six games. A nice bump after a less inspired start to the 2023-24 season for the 26-year-old.

Arturri Lehkonen, F, Colorado Avalanche: First of all, it's nice to see Lehkonen back on the ice after suffering that nasty neck injury in November. Moving forward now, it will be interesting to gauge how he manages on a freshly cobbled scoring line with Ryan Johansen and Colorado newbie Zach Parise. Plus there are minutes with the power play to consider. Managers in deeper leagues might want to, at least, keep a view of how the 28-year-old marches through the next few games. He averaged 0.8 points/contest with the Avs last season.

Stock Down

Joseph Woll, G, Toronto Maple Leafs: "Not anywhere close to game action" isn't the status update you want to hear about any fantasy asset, at any point. That's exactly what we got from Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Woll earlier this week. While the Maple Leafs netminder is still expected back on the ice for full practice later this month, we're starting to run out of fantasy racetrack here. Unless armed with a boatload of IR spots, it's occasion to start looking at other under-rostered netminding options.

Andrei Svechnikov, F, Carolina Hurricanes: When healthy, Svechnikov has served as a good-to-fantastic fantasy asset for his invested managers this campaign. Unfortunately, the dynamic forward has also missed chunks of playing time due to injury (largely of the upper-body variety). He remains out at present, since before the break, last spotted wearing a no-contact jersey in practice. By all means, stash Sveshnikov on IR, if possible. If not, start thinking about engaging other, healthy and active, options.

Streamer Specials

Petr Mrazek, G, Chicago Blackhawks Because he's "winning" fantasy points even when losing games. Like recently in Calgary when he saved 30 of 31 in a Flames 1-0 shutout victory (4.0 fantasy points). Or two days earlier when he surrendered only two in Edmonton (2.2). Or prior that week in Vancouver... you get the idea. Fact is, Mrazek hasn't logged negative points in a game in nearly a month. Which, when you consider who he tends net for, is rather amazing. The Blackhawks host the Wild this sparsely scheduled Wednesday.

Jonas Johansson, G, Tampa Bay Lightning: As the Lightning visit the Rangers and Islanders, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, I'd give Tampa's backup a streaming whirl if he earns the start at UBS Arena, as anticipated. While mostly idle since the start of December, Johansson is a perfect 2-0 in his pair of appearances since then. The Isles are 26th in scoring since Jan. 1.

Calvin Pickard, G, Edmonton Oilers: Yes, yes, the mighty (since Dec. 19) Oilers have finally lost, but who's to suggest they're not poised for another epic run? Perhaps this very Friday in Anaheim, followed by Saturday's date in L.A. Pickard logged a 4-0 record, with a .937 SV% and 1.74 GAA, during Edmonton's streak of 16 victories. Consider plugging the club's backup into your roster for whichever date he picks up during this mini California trip.