Weekend watch: Best goalie streaming matchups

We're treated to a light amuse bouche to end the work week before Saturday's 13-game slate kicks off with the Blues and Red Wings at noon. Of Friday's trio of contests, Wild/Oilers sparkles as a potential goal-friendly affair as both teams are proving capable of scoring at present. Elsewhere, the struggling Blackhawks host the Jets while the Sabres visit the Blue Jackets. More below on which goaltender you might want to stream from that small sampling.

Highlights from Saturday's jammed card feature a Canucks team looking to snap their four-game losing streak against the visiting Bruins, the Predators aspiring to extend their win streak in San Jose before visiting the Ducks Sunday - play your Preds all weekend long - while New York's top fantasy assets could make a great deal of noise when the Rangers visit the Flyers and Blue Jackets in a span of 27 hours. The Lightning - including goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy - are also looking to get back on winning track during their Saturday/Sunday trip through Elmont (Islanders) and Newark (Devils).

Sunday's seven-game docket features eight teams playing their second in as many nights, meaning there's plenty of fantasy value to mine from capable backups. Again, a pair of potentially stream-friendly options are touched on further down.

Stock Up

Mason McTavish, F, Anaheim Ducks: Since Feb. 15, the Frank Vatrano/McTavish/Troy Terry line boasts a combined 10 goals and 12 assists in only four games. Nice haul. Of that trio, the young center is the only one available in more than half of ESPN.com leagues. The Ducks visit L.A. Saturday before hosting the Predators Sunday.

Bobby McMann, F, Toronto Maple Leafs: It's becoming increasingly difficult to ignore what the 27-year-old "rookie" is accomplishing in his latest stint with the Maple Leafs, despite his limited (although more than before) ice time. Since scoring a hat-trick against the Blues on Feb. 13, McMann has since added another four goals and three assists in five games. Skating on a line with John Tavares, he's in solid position to pitch in a few more before settling back down. Tell you what, this guy leaves it all out there every shift. Give the Colgate grad a whirl in deeper leagues while the going remains good.

Jonas Brodin, D, Minnesota Wild: After missing most of December and half of January, Brodin remains an under-the-radar asset across the ESPN Fantasy spectrum. One that should be more widely appreciated. Marching along right now at a 2.5 fantasy point/game pace in standard leagues, the Wild defender shoots on net, puts up points, and blocks a good number of shots.

Anton Forsberg, G, Ottawa Senators: The Senators have looked like anything but the second-worst team in the East of late. (Recent record aside, they performed superbly in all facets during Thursday's dominating 4-1 win over a very good Dallas Stars team.) Since returning from a groin injury, Forsberg is 3-0 with a .925 SV%. Those desperate for goaltending help might give the 31-year-old veteran fantasy consideration, especially if Ottawa continues to trend in a positive direction. Goodness knows he's available.

Stock Down

Matthew Tkachuk, F, Florida Panthers: Initially labelled as day-to-day after leaving Thursday's game in Carolina, Tkachuk's status should be updated sometime on Friday. Hopefully he doesn't miss more than a game or two. In the meanwhile, look for Sam Bennett to sub in on Florida's top power play.

Timo Meier, F, New Jersey Devils: Skating on a Devils' third line, Meier has a single goal and three assists in 11 games. Whether he's hurt, uninspired, being misused, or a little bit of all of it, there are better fantasy options out there.

Mark Stone, F, Vegas Golden Knights: This is a big blow. Considering there are only eight weeks left to the season, anyone ruled out week-to-week could be out until the playoffs. Like Stone, who suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday.

Streamer Specials

Jonathan Quick, G, New York Rangers The red-hot Rangers visit the Flyers Saturday before touching down in Columbus on Sunday. If Igor Shesterkin gets the nod in Philly, I'm all over rolling out New York's backup - winner of four-straight - versus the Blue Jackets.

Winnipeg Jets: Off Saturday when most others are playing, Kyle Connor and Co. visit Chicago (1-8-1) Friday before welcoming the (0-9-1) Coyotes to Winnipeg Sunday. So. Stock up on as many streaming Jets assets as you can, including Sean Monahan and his recent collection of five goals in three contests.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buffalo Sabres: Wild/Oilers could prove to be a lively, productive affair. Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck doesn't exactly qualify as a "streaming option", should he earn the start in Chicago. That leaves Buffalo's No. 1 as my top choice to roll out on this lightly-scheduled Friday. Luukkonen - 2.19 GAA, .922 SV% in February - last held Columbus to two goals for a 3-2 OT win back on Dec. 30.

Alex Lyon or James Reimer, G, Detroit Red Wings: Whoever starts against the Blackhawks on Sunday. Doesn't hurt that the Red Wings are 4-2 - comprising two tight 3-2 losses - in the second game of back-to-back sets this season.