Only the Flames are off completely over this three-day slate, featuring just a pair of games to start, a dozen Thursday, followed by a trio of contests to wrap up the work week. While the Oilers host the Blues Wednesday, the Rangers welcome Columbus to MSG. Managers with some streaming flexibility, in leagues that reward penalty minutes, might strongly consider hooking up with Matt Rempe. The New York rookie could go toe-to-toe once more with Mathieu Olivier (or whoever) after doing just that this past Sunday. Worst fantasy case - as in Rempe doesn't end up trying to pound anyone/get pounded himself - you should still pick up a couple of hits, shots, and maybe even a point. In addition to his 32 PIM though five NHL games, the 21-year-old also has a goal and assist.

Some key matchups on Thursday feature a huge tilt between the Wild and Predators in Nashville. Minnesota's top line of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Matt Boldy has been supremely productive of late. Matters don't get easier for Jake Oettinger and the Stars, who are hosting Winnipeg, while the Coyotes are hoping to win their first game since before the All-Star break in either Toronto or Ottawa. I like Arizona's chances a little more in the latter matchup than the former.

Stock Up

Valeri Nichushkin, F, Colorado Avalanche: After spending several weeks in the NHL's Player Assistance Program, Nichushkin has been cleared to practice with his club. It's a big first step and the Avs are thrilled to have him back. Once game-ready, the power forward will endeavor to add to his impressive season total of 22 goals and 20 assists in 40 contests.

Tyler Bertuzzi, F, Toronto Maple Leafs: Not to make too much of the birthday hat-trick, but Bertuzzi's numbers also haven't accurately reflected his effort and string of opportunities - particularly in recent games. Now with renewed confidence, skating on a scoring line with William Nylander, the feisty forward can exhale and continue to chip in without the extra pressure of feeling not up to snuff. Like he did Tuesday night against Vegas.

Jordan Eberle, F, Seattle Kraken: A better than point/game player since mid-January, the veteran winger has five goals and an assist in his past five contests. Skating on a top line and power play with Jared McCann, Eberle is also showing a greater proclivity, recently, for shooting on net.

Logan Stankoven, F, Dallas Stars: Production-wise, the Stars rookie is picking up in the NHL when he left off in the minors, scoring two goals and an assist in his first three games. The only downside to this promotion is Stankoven now stands to lose the AHL scoring title - a fate in which the 21-year-old is likely happy to succumb as long as he sticks in the bigs, skating on a line with Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn. Which could stretch to the end of the season, as Tyler Seguin remains out week-to-week. A dynasty-league gem, Stankoven also sports immediate value in deeper re-draft leagues.

Stock Down

Joey Daccord, G, Seattle Kraken: Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer is looking mighty fine - 3-0-0, 1.84 GAA, .929 SV% - in his return after a two-month absence (two of those victories coming at the hands of the Canucks and Bruins) and Daccord's invested managers shouldn't like that at all. However, Grubauer himself is available in more than 95% of ESPN.com leagues. So there's that.

Josh Norris, F, Ottawa Senators: While we await specific word on the severity, the upper-body issue suffered by Norris in Tuesday's tilt with the Predators didn't look good. Considering the 24-year-old's unfortunate injury history, his fantasy managers may as well prepare for the worst. Maybe consider turning to top center Shane Pinto instead, who's served as the greater fantasy asset since rejoining the Senators, and remains available in more than 75% of ESPN.com leagues.

Adrian Kempe, F, Los Angeles Kings: No question, this would be a huge loss for the Kings. After suffering an upper-body injury in Edmonton, Kempe is out until next week, at minimum. But there's already talk of how the Kings might re-approach the trade deadline if their top producer is sidelined for the rest of the regular season. So. His managers may as well start to prepare a contingency plan now, if that ends up the unfortunate case. It's also worth noting that Quinton Byfield, who continues to impress, rejoins Anze Kopitar on L.A.'s top line in the latest reshuffling.

Quick note: At last check, Travis Konecny was still listed as day-to-day for the Philadelphia Flyers. While there's yet no reason to fret, the star forward's fantasy managers might keep a close view on updates in the next day or two.

Streamer Specials

Joseph Woll, G, Toronto Maple Leafs Tell you what, after losing almost three months to injury, there are worse match-ups to consider upon return than a team on a 13-game winless streak. If the Leafs do indeed opt to toss out Woll - rostered in only 23% of ESPN.com leagues - against the visiting Coyotes Thursday, he should be worth a streaming whirl. The 25-year-old looked solid in his minor-league warm-up.

Nico Daws, G, New Jersey Devils: The Devils' best available choice (for now) between the pipes gets a couple of days off after stopping 29 of 31 shots in New Jersey's 7-2 victory over the Sharks. Next stop is against the banged-up/selling Ducks - who are extra lousy at home - when only two other games pepper the NHL slate on Friday.

Mattias Janmark, F, Edmonton Oilers: With the Oilers top-loading their No. 1 unit with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (and Zach Hyman), Janmark finds himself on a second line with Evander Kane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. If you have the streaming flexibility, consider rolling him out against the Blues on a very lightly-scheduled Wednesday.