Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Andre Snellings likes the Fever to cover the spread Sunday on the road at Phoenix. (1:12)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

Here's what to look for during Sunday's slate:

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics

3 p.m. ET, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Wings -5.5

Money line: Wings (-225), Mystics (+185)

Total: 166 points

BPI Prediction:

Mystics: 59.8% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.7 points

Injury Report

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out), Odyssey Sims (Dat-to-Day)

Mystics: Shakira Austin (Out), Elena Delle Donne (Out), Kristi Toliver (Out)

Play the No. 1 Fantasy Game We're back with another year of ESPN Fantasy Football, and it's not too early to get started. The game is open! Create a league with friends and family now to prep for kickoff this fall. Sign Up Now >>

Fantasy streamers: The Wings' Crystal Dangerfield (available in 88.7% of leagues) has found her offense of late with three straight double-digit scoring efforts after having been in single digits the previous 10 outings. In her last three games, all against the tough defenses of the Sun and the Aces, Dangerfield has averaged a solid 13.0 PPG, 3.3 APG, 3.0 RPG, 1.3 SPG and 1.0 3PG. -- Snellings

Tianna Hawkins (available in 52.3% of leagues) is likely back in the starting lineup for the Mystics on Sunday, with Elena Delle Donne (hip) and Shakira Austin (rest) out for injury maintenance. Hawkins struggled off the bench on Friday, but she had started the 17 previous games, averaging 12.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 3PG and 0.3 BPG in 28.9 MPG. -- Snellings

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

5 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Sun -5

Money line: Sun (-225), Sky (+185)

Total: 160 points

BPI Prediction:

Sun: 65.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 4.5 points

Injury Report

Sun: Brionna Jones (Out), Bernadett Hatar (Day-to-Day)

Sky: Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Best bet: Sun -5. The Sky are a backcourt-driven, offensive-minded team whose best performances come when they can outscore other offense-heavy teams. The Sun are the opposite of that, led by their strong frontcourt that controls the paint and plays wicked defense. The Sun also have the third-best road record in the WNBA (12-5), while the Sky are well below .500 at home (5-10). -- Snellings

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

6 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Fever -3.5

Money line: Fever (-175), Mercury (+143)

Total: 159.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Mercury: 64.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 4.0 points

Injury Report

Fever: Lexie Hull (Out)

Mercury: Brittney Griner (Out), Shey Peddy (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Fantasy streamer: The Mercury's Megan Gustafson (available in 92.1% of leagues) is likely back in the starting lineup for the Mercury on Sunday with Griner (health and safety protocols) out. Gustafson missed Friday's game in the protocol herself, but in her last three starts with Griner out she averaged a robust 14.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.3 3PG and 1.0 combined SPG and BPG in 27.0 MPG. -- Snellings

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx

7 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Lynx -5.5

Money line: Storm (+185), Lynx (-225)

Total: 159.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Lynx: 60.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.9 points

Injury Report

Storm: Gabby Williams (Out)

Lynx: Lindsay Allen (Out), Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Fantasy streamer: The Storm's Sami Whitcomb (available in 47.2% of leagues) has played strong ball since moving into the starting lineup nine games ago. In those nine starts, Whitcomb has averaged 11.6 PPG, 4.7 APG, 4.4 RPG, 2.7 3PG, 0.8 BPG and 0.6 SPG in 30.8 MPG. -- Snellings