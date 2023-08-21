WNBA waiver wire: Look to Rebecca Allen in the fantasy playoffs

The finish line is in sight. Most leagues are in the second week of the first round of the fantasy hoops playoffs, and the WNBA teams are all on their last 7-8 games of the season.

If your team is still in the playoffs, that means a) you've had a good year so far and b) you are just another couple good weeks away from taking home the title. As you already know, streamers and smart pickups are absolutely key to winning weeks, particularly in the playoffs where every game counts so much.

So, as always, let's highlight several players that are rostered in less than half of ESPN fantasy hoops leagues that might make good pickup targets for your team down the stretch.

Rebecca Allen, G, Connecticut Sun (Rostered in 34.6% of ESPN leagues): Allen was in this space last week, fresh off a 24-point outing that showed she has scoring chops when called upon. This week, her big game was a do-everything affair in which she only scored seven points, but added 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 2 steals and a 3-pointer for a big fantasy points output. The Sun rely on Allen's contributions these days, and though we may not know what category she's going to lean into on a give day, her overall totals keep her on the fantasy streaming/pickup radar.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, F, Seattle Storm (34.6%): Fankam has shown flashes of elite production throughout her rookie season, particularly on the boards, and she potentially has more opportunity down the stretch with the Storm dealing with frontcourt injuries and currently out of the playoffs race. Fankam Mendjiadeu popped for a season-high 15 rebounds on Sunday, her second double-digit rebound game in the last two weeks and fourth of the season, and if given the minutes is likely to produce more big games down the stretch.

Crystal Dangerfield, G, Dallas Wings (11.8%): Dangerfield has scored double-digits in a season-high four straight games, averaging 13.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.5 SPG and 1.3 3PG in 30.8 MPG during that stretch. She has become a staple in the Wings' offense, and seems poised to continue to produce moving forward.

Layshia Clarendon, G, Los Angeles Sparks (15.8%): Clarendon is fresh off a season-high 22 points on Saturday, and has become one of the primary offensive options for the surging Sparks. In her last three games, Clarendon has averaged 18.3 PPG, 5.0 APG, 3.7 RPG and 1.7 3PG in 32.0 MPG.

Kalani Brown, C, Dallas Wings (20.1%): Brown has embraced her role as a scoring big off the bench, dropping double-digit points in four of her last five games. In that stretch, she has averaged 11.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.2 APG and 1.0 BPG in 17.2 MPG.