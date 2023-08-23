Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Wednesday

André Snellings explains why he likes the Sparks to cover on Wednesday night against the struggling Mercury team. (1:12)

Can the Sparks cover the spread on Wednesday night? (1:12)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

10 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Sparks -9

Money line: Mercury (+345), Sparks (-455)

Total: 155.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sparks: 64% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.9 points

Injury report

Mercury: Diana Taurasi (out), Brittney Griner (out), Shey Peddy (out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (out)

Sparks: Nia Clouden (out), Chiney Ogwumike (out), Lexie Brown (out), Katie Lou Samuelson (out)

Fantasy streamer: Layshia Clarendon (available in 82.8% of leagues) has become a primary offensive option for the Sparks of late. Clarendon has averaged 18.3 PPG, 5.0 APG, 3.7 RPG and 1.7 3PG in 32.0 MPG in her past three games. -- Snellings

Fantasy streamer: Megan Gustafson (available in 90.8% of leagues) should play starter minutes on Wednesday, even if she comes off the bench, because Britney Griner is sidelined. In the four games Griner has missed, Gustafson has played at least 27 minutes each game and averaged 14.3 PPG and 7.0 RPG. -- Snellings