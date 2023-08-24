Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

7:00 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Liberty -6

Money line: Liberty (-250), Sun (+205)

Total: 164 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 52% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.5 points

Injury report

Liberty: No injuries reported

Sun: No injuries reported

7:00 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Line: Fever -3.5

Money line: Storm (+122), Fever (-145)

Total: 160.5 points

BPI prediction:

Fever: 51.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.4 points

Injury report

Storm: Gabby Williams (Out)

Fever: Lexie Hull (Day-To-Day)

Best Bet: Storm +2.5. The Storm and Fever are battling to avoid the worst record in the WNBA, but all season game location has mattered for both teams. The storm are 6-9 on the road this season, a win percentage almost double what they have achieved at home. The Fever have a very similar profile, much better on the road than at home, where they have the worst record in the WNBA at 3-12. The Storm have won six of their last 10 games, including a 23-point win in Indiana less than a month ago, while the Fever have lost nine of their past 12.

Fantasy Streamer: Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (available in 96.1% of ESPN leagues) has started getting major minutes again in the last few games, and has responded by averaging 12.0 RPG and 7.0 PPG in 28.5 MPG. She has played at least 27 minutes in six games this season, and has grabbed at least nine rebounds in all six of those games.

8:00 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Aces -14.5

Money line: Aces (-1400), Sky (+800)

Total: 169.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 80.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 9.8 points

Injury report

Aces: No injuries reported

Sky: Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Fantasy Streamer: Dana Evans (available in 88.9% of ESPN leagues) has awakened offensively in the last week. She is coming off her best game of the season, where she scored a season-high 23 points with a season-high-tying 8 assists, 4 3-pointers, 2 rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes against the Storm. Two games before that, she dropped 18 points with 2 3-pointers in 23 minutes. When aggressive and knocking down her looks, Evans has fantasy-starter upside in any given game.

8:00 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington

Line: Wings -7.5

Money line: Lynx (+278), Wings (-355)

Total: 167.5 points

BPI prediction:

Wings: 69.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 5.8 points

Injury report

Lynx: Lindsay Allen (Out), Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Wings: Satou Sabally (Day-To-Day), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out)

Fantasy Streamer: Tiffany Mitchell (available in 87.7% of ESPN leagues) has moved into the starting lineup in place of the injured Lindsay Allen. In her three games as a starter, she has averaged 10.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 3PG and 0.7 SPG in 28.3 MPG. Those are solid enough numbers to be worthy of streaming, particularly in close matchups where game volume can make a huge difference.

Fantasy streamer: Crystal Dangerfield (available in 87.3% of ESPN leagues) has scored in double-figures in five straight games. In those five games, she has averaged 13.0 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.4 SPG and 1.0 3PG in 30.8 MPG to make herself a viable fantasy streaming option that could swing a matchup during the fantasy hoops playoffs.