Fantasy women's basketball: Can Haley Jones provide a playoff lift?

Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?

Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

The Dream are dealing with multiple injuries, which has given rookie Haley Jones a chance to shine. She played 30 minutes against the Aces on Tuesday night and had the best night of her young career. The Stanford product finished with 39 fantasy points. Even though Jones has only averaged 15.3 minutes and 10.9 fantasy points per game this season, she is worth a speculative pick up by managers in the fantasy playoffs. Jones is only rostered in 4.0% of ESPN leagues.

The Sky snapped a five game losing streak and are now only one game behind the Los Angeles Sparks for the eighth and final playoff spot. In Chicago, Dana Evans is still the best streaming option, even though her fantasy production has been inconsistent. Evans scored a season high 39 fantasy points against the Storm on Tuesday night. She's only rostered in 11.0% of ESPN leagues.

Alyssa Thomas had her 23rd double-double of the season on Tuesday against the Mystics. She is tied with Tina Charles for the most in a single season. Thomas has averaged 38.4 fantasy points per game this season. Meanwhile, fantasy managers in need of a streamer should consider Rebecca Allen (only rostered in 35.9% of ESPN leagues) and DiJonai Carrington (9.1%).

Satou Sabally has had six games this season with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Behind Breanna Stewart (10) and Alyssa Thomas (7), this is the third most in the league. Sabally has significantly outperformed her average draft position. Thomas, A'ja Wilson and Stewart are the only players with more fantasy points this season.

There have only been five games this season in which first and second year players have scored 25+ points and accumulated 10+ rebounds. They are both on the Fever. NaLyssa Smith has three and Aliyah Boston has two. There aren't many streaming options for the Fever, but if Erica Wheeler is available, consider adding her to your fantasy roster. She has scored 22+ fantasy points in four consecutive games.

On Tuesday night, A'ja Wilson scored an inconceivable 69 fantasy points against the Dream. The game came at an ideal time for fantasy managers in the playoffs. With 29 wins this season, the Aces are tied with the 2014 Phoenix Mercury for the most in a season in league history. Las Vegas has also scored 100+ points nine times, one short of the league record set by the 2010 Mercury. As coach Becky Hammon positions her team to clinch the top overall playoff seed, the Aces' starters should continue to play heavy minutes.

Lexie Brown has missed nine games due to a non-COVID illness. Layshia Clarendon has had a chance to shine for the Sparks in Brown's absence and, right now, the Sparks are playing great basketball. Clarendon is only rostered in 23.4% of ESPN leagues.

Although Dorka Juhasz now comes off the bench with Jessica Shepard back, she's still been productive from a fantasy perspective despite the lower ceiling. Juhasz has scored 20+ fantasy points in two of her last three games despite only averaging 19.3 minutes per game. She's rostered in 29.7% of ESPN leagues.

Breanna Stewart continues to make league history. She's had 66 consecutive games with 10+ points, the longest streak by any player in a decade. Over the last 10 games, Stewart has averaged 45.1 fantasy points. There aren't many viable streamers on the Liberty, but if you're looking to expose yourself to a team with 13 double-digit wins, consider Marine Johannes. She is rostered in 9.8% of ESPN leagues. This season, Johannes has averaged 13.5 fantasy points and 18.6 minutes off the bench.

Fantasy managers who have Brittney Griner or Diana Taurasi on their teams should be concerned about the duo being shut down, considering the Mercury's record. Griner has missed three consecutive games due to the health and safety protocols. Taurasi is suffering from a toe injury. If Griner and Taurasi do get shut down, Megan Gustafson (rostered in 14.2% of ESPN leagues) and Michaela Onyenwere (43.5%) would benefit most.

The Storm find themselves four games out of the eighth and final playoff spot. Jewell Loyd leads the league with 15 games with 25+ points this season. There aren't a lot of streamers on the Storm, but fantasy managers needing options should consider Sami Whitcomb. She's rostered in 53.6% of ESPN leagues. Whitcomb has scored 19+ fantasy points in six of her last seven games, including three with 29+ points.

Elena Delle Donne entered the season the healthiest she's been in quite some time. Since Delle Donne has struggled to stay healthy for an entire season since 2019, Washington will play it safe with her until the postseason. Tianna Hawkins, rostered in 44.6% of ESPN leagues, is who fantasy managers in need of a streamer should target.