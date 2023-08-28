Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Monday

Andre Snellings explains why he likes the under in the Las Vegas Aces-New York Liberty game on Monday night. (0:51)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate.

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

7 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Line: Liberty -1

Money line: Aces (+100), Liberty (-120)

Total: 173.5 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 51.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.4 points

Injury report

Aces: No injuries reported

Liberty: Marine Johannes (day-to-day)

Fantasy streamer: Alysha Clark (available in 71.1% of leagues) is likely to produce a fantasy-worthy game off the bench for the Aces. She has scored in double figures seven times this season, grabbing at least five boards 10 times and combining for at least two steals and blocks seven times. Her averages are modest, but on a day like Monday with only one game and all of the starters are rostered in most fantasy leagues Clark is the best streaming option available. -- Snellings

Fantasy streamer: Marine Johannes (available in 90.3% of leagues) is questionable to play on Monday after sitting out Saturday with a foot injury. If Johannes does play, she has the potential to produce a double-figure scoring effort off the bench. Johannes averaged 10.7 PPG, 2.3 3PG, 1.7 APG, 1.0 RPB and a combined 0.6 BPG and SPG in 21.7 MPG in the three games leading into Saturday. She also scored in double figures in two of her four matchups against the Aces this season, including 17 points with five 3-pointers in the Commissioner's Cup championship game. -- Snellings