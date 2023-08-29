Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate.

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

7 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Line: Dream -8.5

Money line: Mercury (+328), Dream (-430)

Total: 161 points

BPI prediction:

Dream: 73.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7 points

Injury report

Mercury: Sophie Cunningham (out), Shey Peddy (out), Diana Taurasi (day-to-day), Skylar Diggins-Smith (out)

Dream: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Megan Gustafson (available in 81% of leagues) figures to see an uptick in minutes even with Brittney Griner back on the court. The Mercury are officially eliminated from the playoffs and dealing with a host of injuries and uncertainty. Meanwhile, Gustafson has emerged as a reliable contributor, registering three-straight double-digit scoring efforts while staying active on the glass and as a facilitator. -- Liz Loza

Best bet: Dream -8.5. The Dream have had an up and down season but are firmly in playoff picture, tied for the No. 7 seed with the Los Angeles Sparks. While Atlanta is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and they face a Phoenix squad that is 6-20-1 against the spread over their past 27 road games. Expect the Dream to take care of business on Tuesday night against one of the worst team's in the league. -- Eric Moody

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

7 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -6.5

Money line: Lynx (+240), Mystics (-305)

Total: 163.5 points

BPI prediction:

Mystics: 71% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 6.2 points

Injury report

Lynx: Lindsay Allen (out), Natalie Achonwa (out)

Mystics: Kristi Toliver (out), Natasha Cloud (day-to-day)

Fantasy streamer: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (available in 95% of leagues) is not a high-upside play, but she should see more playing time with Natasha Cloud likely to miss Tuesday's game and Ariel Atkins on a minutes restriction. Walker-Kimbrough's shooting struggles have resulted in two consecutive 2-point efforts. However, she does offer defensive value (seven rebounds over her past four efforts) and can spread the ball around (10 assists since August 18). Consider her as an emergency option. -- Loza

Best bet: Lynx +6.5. It was surprising to watch the Mystics' win over the Las Vegas Aces. Washington has been decimated by injuries over the past few months only winning consecutive games once this season. A 111-76 thrashing by the New York Liberty last Saturday will force the Lynx to regroup quickly. Tuesday night's game holds significant importance for Minnesota in terms of their playoff positioning and I expect this to be a close one. The Lynx have gone 6-1 ATS over their past seven road games. -- Moody

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

10:30 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Sparks -4.5

Money line: Sky (+162), Sparks (-195)

Total: 160.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sparks: 58.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.2 points

Injury report

Sky: Alanna Smith (out), Rebekah Gardner (out), Isabelle Harrison (out)

Sparks: Nia Clouden (out), Lexie Brown (out), Chiney Ogwumike (out), Katie Lou Samuelson (out)

Fantasy streamer: Dana Evans (available in 88% of leagues) is just two games removed from a season-high 23-point effort. She has acquitted herself well off the bench, recording three double-digit point efforts over her past five outings while averaging 21 minutes per contest since August 18. Evans has balanced her efficiency issues with consistent production off the glass and as a facilitator. She's gone over 22 fantasy points in three of her past five and figures to remain a factor in a must-win game against Los Angeles. -- Loza

Best bet: Sky -4.5. This game will have major playoff implications as Los Angeles is ahead of Chicago in the playoff race. The Sky are desperate to make the postseason since they won't have a first-round draft pick in 2024 and are 6-1 ATS over their past seven games against the Western Conference. While this is a narrow spread, I expect the Sky to cover on Tuesday night -- Moody