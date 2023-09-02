Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

9 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -18

Money line: Storm (+1050), Aces (-2000)

Total: 168.0 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 90.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 15.3 points

Injury report

Storm: Gabby Williams (out)

Aces: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Jordan Horston (rostered in 13.1% of ESPN leagues) is someone managers shouldn't overlook. While the Storm are out of playoff contention, they have a promising player in Horston. The rookie has seen her increase over the past four games, averaging 31.5 minutes and 18.2 fantasy points.

Fantasy streamer: Alysha Clark (rostered in 29.4% of ESPN leagues) remains the top streaming option for the Aces. Clark has scored 15 or more fantasy points and averaged 23.7 minutes in four of her past seven games.

Best bet: Aces -18. It's hard not to back the Las Vegas here, even with a huge spread. The Aces and New York Liberty are battling for the No. 1 seed with the regular season ending on September 10th. The Storm are out of postseason contention and have nothing to play for. Seattle also ranks near the bottom of the league in offensive and defensive rating. Even though the Aces are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games, Las Vegas should be able to take advantage of this matchup. The Aces are 3-0 against Storm this season, with an average margin of victory of 30 points.