Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

7 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Sun -7

Money line: Sparks (+260), Sun (-335)

Total: 156.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 77.8% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 8.6 points

Injury report

Sparks: Nia Clouden (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Nneka Ogwumike (Day-To-Day), Lexie Brown (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Sun: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Karlie Samuelson (rostered in 30.4% of ESPN leagues) should be considered as a streamer with Nneka Ogwumike questionable for Tuesday night. Samuelson has scored 20 or more fantasy points and played 28-plus minutes in three consecutive games.

Best bet: Sparks +7.0. The Sparks have a one-game lead over the Sky, but do not own the tiebreaker, so they'll need to finish above them to punch their ticket to the postseason. The Sparks are currently the No. 8 seed while the Sun are locked into the No. 3 seed. Los Angeles is 5-1 against the spread over the past six road games.

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

7 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Line: Sky -1

Money line: Sky (-115), Fever (-105)

Total: 162.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sky: 51.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.5 points

Injury report

Sky: Alanna Smith (Day-To-Day), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Fever: Bernadett Hatar (Day-To-Day), Kristy Wallace (Day-To-Day), Lexie Hull (Out)

Best bet: Sky -1.0. Chicago is the No. 9 seed while the Fever are already eliminated from postseason contention. Ever game carries weight for the Sky, who are 4-1 ATS over the past five games.

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

8 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

Line: Liberty -6.5

Money line: Liberty (-278), Wings (+222)

Total: 171.5 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 70.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 6 points

Injury report

Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu (day-to-day)

Wings: Kalani Brown (day-to-day), Lou Lopez Senechal (out), Diamond DeShields (out)

Fantasy streamer: Awak Kuier (rostered in 2.6% of ESPN leagues) is on the streaming radar if Kalani Brown is ruled out for Tuesday. Both the Wings and Liberty have relied heavily on their starters this season and Kuier has been productive when given ample minutes.

Best bet: Liberty -7.0. New York has won 13 of their past 14 games while ranking first in offensive and defensive rating. New York is currently the No. 2 seed and 1.5 games behind the Las Vegas Aces. While catching them will be difficult, I expect the Liberty to try. New York is 6-2 ATS over the team's past eight road games, while the Wings are 1-5 ATS at home. Even with a seven-point spread I'm backing the Liberty on the road.

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

10 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Line: Mystics -7

Money line: Mystics (-305), Mercury (+240)

Total: 155 points

BPI prediction:

Mystics: 62.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.4 points

Injury report

Mystics: Shakira Austin (out), Ariel Atkins (out), Kristi Toliver (out)

Mercury: Shey Peddy (out), Diana Taurasi (out), Sophie Cunningham (out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (out)

Fantasy streamer: Tianna Hawkins (rostered in 39.7% of ESPN leagues) is a solid option with Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin already ruled out. Hawkins has scored 20 or more fantasy points in three of her past four games. She is well positioned to exceed that number, against a Mercury team that ranks 11th in defensive rating.

Fantasy streamer: Sug Sutton (rostered in 22.7% of ESPN leagues) should continue to get ample minutes while Taurasi is out. She has averaged 31.7 minutes and 22.5 fantasy points per game over the past four games. Sutton has been a bright spot for the Mercury this season and made the most of her opportunities.