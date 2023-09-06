Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Storm-Dream

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

7 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Line: Dream -8.5

Money line: Storm (+320), Dream (-420)

Total: 163 points

BPI prediction:

Dream: 70.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 6 points

Injury report

Storm: Gabby Williams (Out)

Dream: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Jordan Horston (rostered in 21.3% of ESPN leagues) has scored 21 or more fantasy points and averaged 30.4 MPG in three of her past five games. With the Storm are out of postseason contention, Horston should get a lot of playing time.

Fantasy streamer: Aari McDonald (rostered in 29.7% of ESPN leagues) is closing the season on a high note. She has scored at least 19 fantasy points in four of her past five games.

Best bet: Dream -8.5. The Dream are currently tied for the No. 7 seed with the Washington Mystics. While Atlanta has been up and down all season(2-3 ATS over the past five games), the team should take care of business against the Storm on Wednesday night.