Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

7:00 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Line: Liberty -13.5

Money line: Sparks (+600), Liberty (-900)

Total: 160.5 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 87% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 13 points

Injury report

Sparks: Nia Clouden (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Karlie Samuelson (Day-To-Day), Nneka Ogwumike (Day-To-Day), Lexie Brown (Out)

Liberty: No injuries reported

Best bet: Liberty -12.5. The Liberty have been dominant in the second half of the season, winning almost all of their games. They have been particularly oppressive when facing teams outside of the top-4 in the WNBA in terms of record. In their last 12 games overall, extending back more than a month, the Liberty have played six times against teams outside of the top-4. In those games, they are a perfect 6-0, all six wins by double digits, with an average margin of 19.0 PPG.

Fantasy streamer: Layshia Clarendon (available in 72.9% of leagues) should be rostered and starting in every league tonight. There is only one game tonight, and on Friday and Sunday pretty much every team plays, so this is one of the last chances for your fantasy team to make up points in your Finals matchup utilizing streamers. Clarendon has played well enough of late to be a fantasy starter anyway, averaging 14.5 PPG, 3.9 APG, 3.0 RPG, 1.1 SPG and 1.0 3PG in 31.3 MPG in her past eight outings.