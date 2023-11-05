India v Japan final Live at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Open Extended Reactions

After six wins from six matches, the Indian women's hockey team will look to end their Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a trophy as they take on Japan in the final in Ranchi on Sunday.

The team had already beaten defending champions Japan in the group stage 2-1 but expect final to be much tougher competition between both the teams.

Japan made it to the final after a comeback 2-1 win over China in the first semifinal while India defeated South Korea 2-0 in their semifinal thanks to goals from Salima Tete and Vaishnavi Phalke.

Against South Korea, India took control of the game right away, pressing forward aggressively. They were soon rewarded for their efforts as they broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, courtesy of a stunning team goal with Salima applying the finishing touches.

It was a superb counter-attack, which was started by Udita in the defence. Quick transition with Navneet involved in the middle before Salita beating the goalkeeper with a composed finish.

India continued similarly in the second quarter, making attacking forays inside the Korean half. They earned their third penalty corner of the game and doubled their lead in the 19th minute. The Korean custodian saved Deep Grace Ekka's low drive, but the rebound fell to Vaishnavi, who slotted the ball home with ease from the near post to make it 2-0.

India did not play the final two quarters as well as they would've hoped but their opponents couldn't take the advantage. With five minutes remaining until the final whistle, India was down to nine players after Jyoti (53rd minute) and Vandana Katariya (55th minute) were both shown yellow cards. However, India held on to their lead and secured the victory.

