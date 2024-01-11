Open Extended Reactions

The Indian women's hockey team have a big week ahead of them in Ranchi, as they look to qualify for the Paris Olympics, in the qualification tournament that begins on January 13.

In 2016, India qualified for the Olympics for the first time since 1980, and then made it successive qualifications in 2021, when they had a memorable campaign in Tokyo, finishing fourth. They haven't quite kicked on from that Tokyo showing as they'd have liked, which is one of the reasons why they are here in the first place.

So, why are India playing this tournament?

Well, they missed out on Olympic qualification through the Asian Games, where they won only a bronze medal, as opposed to the gold needed to book their tickets to Paris back then.

Prior to the Tokyo Olympics as well, India had to play a two-legged tie against the USA, which they eventually won 6-5 on aggregate, to qualify for the showpiece event.

Format and Matches

The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four, from which two teams will qualify for the semifinal. Eventually, the top three sides will qualify for the Olympics. Just like this tournament in Ranchi, there is also another qualification tournament in Valencia, Spain. That also begins on January 13.

Groups for Ranchi Women's Olympic Qualifier:

Pool A: Chile, Czech Republic, Germany, Japan

Pool B: India, Italy, New Zealand, USA

India's matches:

India vs USA at 7:30pm IST on January 13

India vs New Zealand at 7:30pm IST on January 14

India vs Italy at 7:30pm IST on January 16.

The two semifinals will be played on January 18, while the final and the third-place playoff will be played on January 19.

What are India's chances?

If India don't make it out of their group, that is an abject failure. If they make it out of their group and then lose the semifinal and the third-place playoff, that is a failure too. This group of players is definitely good enough to make the final of this tournament, and potentially even win it, although Germany could provide a stiff test to the Indians.

Janneke Schopman. Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New Zealand are always a tricky opposition to deal with, but India should get past Italy and the USA anyway, which should give them a path through to the semifinals. They have also beaten Japan recently, at this very venue, during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in November.

So, there is enough reason for Indian fans to be upbeat and hopeful about the team's chances of qualifying for the Olympics through this tournament.

India's squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika

The big names missing include the hero of the last qualifying tournament Rani Rampal, the injured Vandana Katariya and defensive mainstay Deep Grace Ekka.

Who are the players to watch out for?

You can't go past the two Jharkhand locals, Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete, who were outstanding in India's run to the Women's Asian Champions Trophy title, scoring six and five goals respectively, to finish as the top two scorers in the tournament.

Playing in front of her home crowd, Sangita has shown that she's more than ready to lead the Indian attack for the next decade. Hockey India

India have always been a side that has the ability to create chances, but their finishing in the circle has consistently let them down, At the WACT, Sangita showed that she provides a solution to any goal-scoring woes that Janneke Schopman may have.

Salima, on the other hand, is a creative force as well, with her ability to dribble through tight areas sure to be a menace to opponents at this tournament.

India have been dealt a bit of a blow with the injury to Vandana Katariya ruling their most experienced player out of this tournament, so Sangita and Salima will have a bit more responsibility placed on their shoulders, alongside the experienced Navneet Kaur.

Defensively, Nikki Pradhan and Udita have been around for long enough, and alongside captain Savita Punia, they will be the rocks on which any positive Indian performances are built on.