India vs New Zealand Live Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifier: updates, score, commentary, news

The Indian women's hockey team will hope to bounce back from the defeat against the USA with a much-needed win over New Zealand in their second match of the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Sunday.

Savita Punia-led team suffered a morale-crushing 0-1 loss against the US on the opening day of the tournament which is a huge setback to their goal of making it to the Paris Olympics later this year.

The team, coached by Janekke Schopman, did not play to their strengths and allowed their opponents to take a crucial lead in the second quarter. Later, the US defended deep while their goalkeeper Kelsey Bing stood like a rock to help her team pull off a superb win against the home nation.

"I know we are a good team, we weren't the lesser team even though we lost. We were outsmarted. We created chances but did not have composure and confidence on the ball that I am used to see in training and in matches previously," Schopman said after the match.

"We rushed a little bit, we were forcing and may be that's because we were 0-1 down. We have to play according to our principles, we can't lose every 50-50 ball. We knew it's going to be a tough game. We have some players who didn't have a great game but they kept fighting. I am proud of that," she said.

The Dutch coach emphasised the point that India's strength is attacking hockey build around short passes.

"We have to be a little bit smarter and understand what the game needs, where is the space and what is our strength. Our strength is not to hit long balls into the circle and we did that too often. I was just trying to tell them play short because we have the skill," Schopman added.

