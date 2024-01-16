Open Extended Reactions

The good news first. The Indian women's hockey team has kept their Olympic hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over Italy. Before the match began, the equation became simple. The USA had beaten New Zealand 1-0 to make it three wins out of three and qualify for the semifinals. All India had to do was avoid defeat against Italy to make it to the last four. India not only avoided the loss, they won rather emphatically to finish second in the group.

Once again, India's best players were Salima Tete and Udita Duhan. Like in the previous match against New Zealand, Salima played a big part in India getting off to a good start. She won a penalty corner in the first minute of the game and Udita didn't let the chance go as she scored the opening goal. It was a perfect start for India and one that would've made head coach Janneke Schopman very happy.

Salima and Udita, who was playing her 100th match today, were not done with their valuable contributions. Salima, whose finishing has improved drastically over the last six months, once again scored a superb goal. Four minutes after Deepika converted a penalty stroke to give India 2-0 lead, Salima found the ball in space inside the circle and unleashed a powerful shot from the right. The shot was from a tight angle and the goalkeeper had the side covered but still had no answer to the shot. Later, Udita scored her second goal of the match, another penalty corner conversion.

It is pertinent to point out that Udita is not the team's first choice penalty corner specialist. In fact, if Gurjit Kaur and Deep Grace Ekka had been in the team, Udita would've been the fourth choice. The fact that she scored three times from penalty corners in two matches, while the first choice Deepika had none shows how effective she has been.

Udita Duhan starred for India with two goals from penalty corners. Adimazes

Her contributions don't end with penalty corners. She has also been India's best defender over the last three matches. In the second half of the match, Udita was defending an Italy attack. She got the ball, started the attack by running some 30 yards, played the pass into the circle and won a penalty corner. Sure, Navneet Kaur may have scored the best goal of the match, dribbling past a bunch of defenders from the right flanks and scoring past the goalkeeper, but Udita's numerous tackles and defence to attack transitions were clearly the best part of the match.

And now the not-so-good. After the first goal in the first minute of the match, India had to struggle for another 40 minutes to score the second. Deepika's penalty stroke, which happened after a mistake in the Italy backline, changed the game for India. But before that, India were uninspiring, like they were against the USA. There was no creativity in the middle, the final ball was not there and Italy were succeeding in frustrating India. So much so that when India's promising moves faltered, the camera panned to Schopman who was seething in anger.

Even when a couple of good attacking moves took place, India struggled to even take it to the circle. Sonika and Deepika were involved in a move where they entered the circle with a lovely one-two but fluffed their chance. Salima did really well to beat her marker and pass the ball to Navneet on the right flank, but the chance was gone even before the ball entered the circle. After receiving a superb ball from Lalremsiami, Jyoti had an open goal to hit but scuffed her shot.

India need to improve before the semifinal because the next challenge is against Germany, who have scored 14 goals, and conceded just one enroute to winning all three group games. India will need to click as a team, just depending on a couple of players will not work against superior opponents.