Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifier: India face Germany, one win away from Olympic spot

The Indian women's hockey team began their FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers campaign in Ranchi in the worst possible way imaginable. Forget scoring, they were not able to create proper chances against the USA, who were ranked well below India, and eventually suffered a 1-0 loss. It could've gone bad to worse, but India got a much-needed 3-1 win against New Zealand and followed it up with a 5-1 victory over Italy to qualify for the semifinals.

Next up is the challenge against tournament favourites Germany for a spot in the final.

Match date: January 18, 2024.

Start time: 7.30 pm IST.

What's the equation for India to make it to the Paris Olympics?

After navigating through the group stages and finishing second behind the US, India are now one win away from making it to the Paris Olympics. Beat Germany on Thursday, India will not only make it to the final but also confirm their spot in the Olympics.

However, a loss will not end India's Olympic dreams because they will get one more chance in the third-place playoff.

The top three teams from this tournament will make it to the Olympics therefore in case of a defeat against Germany, India will play either Japan or the USA -- the other semifinalists -- for a chance to finish third and book their tickets to Paris.

What are India's chances against Germany?

It's not going to be easy to beat the Germans in the semifinal. Form wise, Germany are faring much better than India. They have scored 14 goals (10 of those came in their last game against the Czech Republic), conceded only once (against Japan) and finished the group with two wins and one draw.

India have been lacking in terms of creating chances and winning penalty corners, but Germany have had no such problem. They start fast and maintain intensity throughout the 60 minutes. In three matches, they won 44 penalty corners, which included 14 and 15 against Japan and Czech Republic respectively. While they couldn't convert even one penalty corner against Japan, a match which ended in a 1-1 draw, it shows the attacking nature of the team. They will constantly enter the circle and make it very difficult for the Indian defenders.

India comfortably got the better of Italy to set up a semifinal against Germany. Adimazes

India, meanwhile, won only 16 penalty corners in three games and converted three, all of them coming from Udita Duhan. They also conceded two penalty corner goals against New Zealand and Italy. India's penalty corner defence will be key in the upcoming battle.

Despite enjoying a bulk load of chances, Japan were successful in frustrating Germany and eventually scored to earn a draw. India's attacking hockey has not been at its best this tournament, but that's not the only way to win a match. Germany can falter when they are frustrated, and India need to be clinical with their chances.

What should India improve?

India's victories in this tournament came more or less as a result of individual brilliance. Salima was the most influential player in the win over New Zealand while Udita was outstanding against Italy.

Others in the team need to step up big time, especially the young midfielders and attackers. The likes of Sonika, Baljeet Kaur, Jyothi and Vaishnavi Vitthal need to try harder to win the midfield battles. During quick transitions, India have been guilty of losing possession.

Coach Janneke Schopman is playing Monika in the backline because of the absence of senior defender Deep Grace Ekka. In the process, India are missing her ball carrying abilities and pressing in the attacking areas. Against Germany, the midfield and defence will come under extreme pressure, but this is also the perfect opportunity for the youngsters to show that they very much belong at this level.

Players to watch out for

Two obvious names -- Salima and Udita. Salima has been India's best attacker in this tournament. She was instrumental in creating goal-scoring chances against both New Zealand and Italy while also coming up with a superb goal against the latter.

Udita Duhan starred for India with two goals from penalty corners. Adimazes

Udita has been India's best defender and scorer. She is usually spot on with her tackles, initiates attacks, regularly gets into the circle and scores from penalty corners.

But against Germany, the most important player could be India's captain Savita. Considering how Germany play their hockey and the number of chances they create, Savita's form will be crucial. The good news is that the captain has shown time and again that she's a big match player.

What they said:

Savita: "We've already played Germany a few times and have done well. We're confident in our abilities as a team and have the game to put up a solid performance. Our attacking game is quite good. Germany is a good team so we will have to be on top of our defense and try to convert any chances we get."

Schopman: "Germany has a lot of good players but we have a quality side that has shown they can do well under pressure. We are one game away from a spot in the Olympics. We will treat the semifinals like a final and give it our all."