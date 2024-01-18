India vs Germany Live Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifier: updates, scores, news, commentary

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian women's hockey team are one win away from qualifying for the Paris Olympics but it's not going to be an easy task as they face tournament favourites Germany in the semifinal of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.

India endured a tough start to the campaign after suffering a terrible loss against the USA in their opening game. But they came back well in the second game to win 3-1 against New Zealand and then made it to the semifinals after beating Italy 5-1.

"After the US match the girls had their own meeting and then I had a meeting with Peter, our mental coach, and he came up with a plan. He was instrumental in that (turnaround) I think. After that our vision was a lot positive. We did a bit of individual reflection and from that moment on they were ready," Schopman told reporters in a press conference.

"There were eight teams vying for top three spots but now we have four teams fighting for that opportunity. I think we just have to show up. Germany is good we know that, we have played them. We need to defend really well, if we can play to our strengths, that is attacking hockey, let's see what happens." Schopman said.

"I was really happy with the performance of our defence against New Zealand and Italy. They did a very good job. But if our strikers and defenders can play to their strengths, we can cause some problems for Germany."

India captain Savita Punia believes the team needs to approach Thursday's match with a positive mindset.

"Room for improvement is always there with every team. We are improving match by match. No team can play perfect hockey any day. What is important for tomorrow's match is our mindset. As a team we need to focus on our goals," she said.

