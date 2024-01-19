India vs Japan Live Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifier: updates, score, news, commentary

Open Extended Reactions

It all comes down to this one. The Indian women's hockey team will hope to clinch the Olympic spot by beating Japan in the third-place playoff at the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Friday.

India will take the field less than 24 hours after an intense battle with Germany in the semifinal.

Savita Punia and co. did their best against the Germans but the home team lost the match in penalty shootout sudden death. The match ended in a 2-2 draw after 60 minutes of play. Even the penalty shootout was level and it took a pure moment of brilliance from Germany's Lisa Nolte to beat Savita and clinch the match for her team.

With the shootout tied at 3-3. Nolte, with her back facing the goalkeeper, took the shot between her legs and the ball going through Savita's feet to ensure victory for the Germans.

Coming into the semifinals on the back of successive victories in the group stage, India started well in the first quarter and it was a dragflick from Deepika (14') from a penalty corner that put India in the lead.

Despite the Indians playing a tight defense and hardly giving Germany any time on the ball, Charlotte Stapenhorst (26') came up with a lovely control and finish to make it 1-1 in the second quarter.

Both India and Germany came close to having their noses in front on multiple occasions and it was Stapenhorst (56') yet again who scored a superb field goal to put Germany in the lead with just over three minutes left on the clock. With one and a half minutes to go, India went level courtesy a goal from Ishika (59') who rightly anticipated a rebound from a penalty corner.

With the match heading into shootouts, Sangita, Sonika and Lalremsiami scored for India while captain Savita was brilliant in front of goal but it was Germany that held on to their nerves to beat India 4-3.

The match is scheduled to start at 4.30 pm IST.

