India vs Spain live at FIH Pro League: score, update, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

Indian men's hockey starts their home leg of the warm up for the all important Paris Olympics with two Pro League legs to be held at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium and Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.

They will face four top teams - Australia, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland - in this period, and will be keen to make up for the last time they played a major tournament at home, the 2023 World Cup.

They start against Spain, with the game starting at 7.30 PM today.

"It is the home stretch before the Olympics, and we are looking to get some consistent performances in. There are a few youngsters that are really exciting to watch and have been added to the squad. They will be given opportunities in these eight games so that we can confirm our Olympic squad," said head coach Craig Fulton ahead of the tournament. His captain, and the team's star drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh added, "We have just come back from a successful tour in South Africa where we played against France, South Africa, and the Netherlands to begin the Pro League in the best shape possible. A few young players have been included in the squad this time and this will be a great opportunity for them to familiarise themselves with the play style of some of the best teams in the world."

You can read more in our tournament preview, here: India begin crucial campaign in preparations for Paris Olympics

When India met Spain in the 2023 World Cup, they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh... but despite finishing ahead of Spain in the Pool, it was Spain that made it to the quarters (where they lost narrowly to giants Australia) after India lost to New Zealand in the pre-quarters. This would prove a tough test first up in Bhubaneswar.

You can follow build-up, and minute-by-minute updates from the match right here on our live blog.

(Please wait a few seconds for the blog to load. If it still doesn't, please click here)