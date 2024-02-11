India vs Netherlands LIVE at FIH Pro League: Score, updates, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian men's hockey team will look to continue their winning run in the FIH Pro League when they take on defending champions Netherlands on Sunday.

In their opening match of the campaign, India thoroughly outclassed Spain to win the match 4-1 thanks to goals from captain Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh and Lalit Upadhyay.

The Dutch also played their first match of this leg on Saturday, and they also secured a comfortable 5-1 victory over Ireland.

India began on a cautious note against Spain but came up with the first real attack of the match as Hardik Singh made a stunning run from the right flank to draw the first penalty corner, which was duly converted by Harmanpreet.

In their bid to score an equaliser, Spain started the second quarter brightly. They created a couple of goalscoring opportunities and also had a penalty corner, but Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh stood tall to deny the visitors.

India had as many as three back-to-back penalty corners, with the third one being rewarded into a penalty stroke. Harmanpreet stepped up and slotted the ball home with ease, making it 2-0 for the hosts in the 20th minute.

The home team rode on the momentum as they extended their lead through Jugraj's low drag-flick that went through Spanish goalie Luis Calzado's legs, making it 3-0 in the 24th minute.

Spain upped their ante and started the third quarter aggressively. They piled pressure on the Indian defence and a stick tackle by Gurjant Singh gave away a penalty stroke to the visitors in the 34th minute. Marc Miralles made no mistake in pulling a goal back for Spain.

India went on to add the fourth goal on the counter-attack. Sukhjeet found space on the left and tried playing the ball from the top of the circle. A deflection ensured Lalit gets the ball, who hammered it into the nets through a reverse flick in the 50th minute.

