India vs Australia LIVE at FIH Pro League: score, update, commentary, news

The Indian men's hockey will hope to maintain their unbeaten run in the FIH Pro League as they face a tough Australia at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium on Thursday.

India started their new season with a 4-1 win over Spain and then registered a thrilling 2-2 (4-2 SO) shootout win against the defending champions the Netherlands in their first two matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

"It's been a good performance so far from the team, but there's a lot to improve, and we are trying to make the most out of these matches. Playing back-to-back matches against top teams is always tough, but we got a good break to recover and now the focus is on the last two games of the Bhubaneswar leg," India head coach Craig Fulton said.

Meanwhile, Australia are also unbeaten in the league, having won their two matches in Bhubaneswar. They began their campaign with a 4-3 win against Spain and defeated Ireland 5-0 in their second match.

India take on Australia in clash of styles and philosophies

Fulton added, "It is surely going to be a tough match. They are coming off solid back-to-back wins. For us, there were a few learnings from the first two games, and our focus will be to improve and better our performance. We are up for the challenge and look to keep the momentum going."

India will then take on Ireland in their last match of the Bhubaneswar leg on Friday before moving to Rourkela for the return fixtures.

India vs Australia will start at 7.30 pm.

