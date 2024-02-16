India vs Ireland LIVE in FIH Pro League: score, updates, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

After suffering a tough 4-6 loss against Australia, India will hope to bounce back and regain their winning momentum in their FIH Pro League match against Ireland on Friday.

It was a match that had many twists and turns with Australia taking a 2-0 lead inside the opening two minutes, but India responded with four goals before the half-time to turn the game around. Australia upped the ante in the second half, punishing India for some lacklustre play and scoring four goals to take the match.

Australia quickly got a double-goal courtesy of Blake Govers's quick-fire brace. The first goal came via a penalty corner, while the second from a blistering counterattack, finding the back of the net with a fiery field goal.

India improved as the match progressed with Harmanpreet scoring his team's first goal from a penalty corner and then Sukhjeet Singh came up with a deft finish to equalise.

Two minutes later, India were 3-2 ahead as Harmanpreet converted yet another penalty corner. Just before the half-time break, Harmanpreet played a superb pass from the midfield to Mandeep Singh, who received the ball on the top of the circle and turned quickly to smash the ball into the net, giving India a 4-2 lead.

The third quarter saw Australia dominate the possession. They made relentless forays, forcing India to defend deep inside their circle. They were rewarded for their pressure as they pulled a goal back through Aran Zalewski, who deflected Govers's flick during a penalty corner routine.

In the final quarter, Australia caught the Indian defence off guard as they sneaked into the Indian circle and managed to equalise through Lachlan Sharp after a sharp ball from Govers. Three minutes later, Jake Harvie orchestrated a fine run along the goalline and played it to Anderson who found the back of the net to put Australia 5-4 ahead.

With less than three minutes for the final hooter, India removed goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to put an extra outfield player. Australia took advantage of it as Jack Welch fired the ball into the empty goal to Australia's two-goal lead.

India's match against Ireland will start at 7.30 pm on Friday.

