FIH Pro League: India win bonus point in shootout after 2-2 draw against Spain

PR Sreejesh continued his brilliant form as he helped India to win a shootout bonus point after 2-2 draw against Spain in their FIH Pro League at Rourkela's Birsa Munda Stadium.

Both India and Spain did not miss their first seven shots in the shootout. After Lalit Upadhyay made it 8-7, Sreejesh pulled off a superb save to deny Spain skipper Marc Mirallas. With two points from the match, India now have a tally of 10 from five matches with two wins, two draws and one defeat. They are placed fourth on the table behind Netherlands, Australia and Argentina.

India got off to a quick start scoring inside the opening minute thanks to Jarmanpreet Singh. He controlled an aerial ball inside the circle and unleashed the shot to beat the Spanish goalkeeper.

It didn't take long for Spain to respond as Jose Basterra converted a penalty corner opportunity to make it 1-1 in the third minute.

As the match progressed, Spain dominated to put India under pressure. Just before the first quarter break, Borja Lacalle equalised with a lovely diving finish. Spain intercepted a long ball from Harmanpreet, started the attacking move with Miralles entering the circle from the right and assisting Lacalle with a perfect pass. Indian defenders should've done better in terms of tackling and tracking back.

Spain continued their good hockey into the second quarter but did not score. Sreejesh was a rock at the goal, saving multiple penalty corner efforts.

After the break, India showed much-needed urgency and started winning penalty corners. India's second goal came from a penalty coner with Abhishek reacting to a rebound quickly and coming with a lovely finish.

Spain continued their attacking hockey in the fourth quarter and once again it was Sreejesh who kept India in the match with his saves. A few minutes later, it seemed Akashdeep Singh scored the winner after India kept the ball following a penalty corner but the goal didn't stand as the ball hit an Indian foot.

The match progressed to the shootout where both teams showed good application to convert their chances until Sreejesh came up with the save to deny Spain's eighth shot.

India will next take on Netherlands on February 21.

