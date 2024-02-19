Extremely difficult as a woman: Indian women's hockey coach Schopman alleges gender discrimination

Open Extended Reactions

In an extraordinary outburst on Sunday night, the India women's hockey coach Janneke Schopman alleged she received inferior treatment in India because of her gender, was not taken seriously because she was a woman and there were times when people wouldn't even acknowledge her.

She also said there was a clear difference between the way the women's team was treated - in terms of facilities, exposure - and the men's team after the latter's loss in the World Cup in February 2023. Schopman was speaking to reporters in Rourkela after India's Pro League match against the USA, which they won in shootout.

She said she received support from Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey and CEO Elena Norman but added, "I must say I felt alone a lot in the last two years".

Excerpts:

In a place like India, or working in Hockey India, it might not be easy for a woman to be in a decision-making post... how are you dealing with people?

I come from a culture where women are respected and valued. I don't feel that here. People working here on the ground for Hockey India are amazing and I think for them it's so hard. I see the difference in how the men's coaches are treated and between the girls and the men's team.

They never complain, they work so hard. I shouldn't speak for them, so I won't. But for me, coming from the Netherlands and coming from the USA, this country is extremely difficult as a woman. Coming from a culture, where you have an opinion and valued for it, it's really hard.

Any specific instances?

When I was the assistant coach, some people wouldn't even look at me or acknowledge me. They wouldn't even respond to me. Then you become a chief coach and all of a sudden, people are interested in me. I struggle a lot with that. I appreciate everyone, I appreciate the people cleaning the stadium, they do the job with pride. I think you should respect everyone. So that is one thing.

Like I said, Elina has been very, very supportive. She has kept me in this position but if you would ask my family, I should've left after a year and in hindsight, I should've left after the Commonwealth Games. Because it was too hard for me to manage. I coach with full intensity and I've no regrets because I've made that decision myself.

Will I stay? Maybe. Despite the fact that it is tough but I love the girls and I see so much potential. But it is very hard for me as an individual, it is very hard to be away from my family. And I choose it so no one has to feel sorry for myself.

What's the hardest bit?

I don't even know if it's true but the fact I feel I'm not being taken seriously.

Do you think the men's team has been given a preferential treatment when compared to the women's team?

Honest answer is I don't know. I just know that when the World Cup didn't go well for the men's team, since that moment all focus was on the men's team. Since February 2023, all the focus was on the men's team. From everyone.