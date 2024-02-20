FIH Pro League: India lose 4-2 to Netherlands in shootout

Open Extended Reactions

India and Netherlands played out another draw but this time it was the Dutch who won the bonus point in the shootout at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.

It was an intense tactical battle between both the teams with Dutch starting the game well and eventually taking the lead in the fourth minute. It was not the best moment for Krishan Pathak who casually pushed the initial shot towards the middle and Floris Middendorp quickly pounced on it and ensured the Dutch took the lead.

India did not concede after the opening goal, but they hardly created any chances. They were passive on the ball, focussed on defending their half and tried to play on the counter. In the second quarter, Sanjay's ball from the right found Sukhjeet who took a touch to control and slotted it past the goalkeeper. But the goal didn't stand as the on-field umpire deemed the ball hit the Indian forward. India took the review but no advice was possible and the on-field decision stood.

India were a much-improved side after the break. They upped the intensity and constantly entered the circle. Eventually, the pressure paid off. Jugraj Singh's dragflick was blocked but Gurjant Singh reacted quickly to the rebound and played the ball to Hardik Singh on the far post, who took a touch and scored the equaliser. The Dutch goalkeeper was slow to react and paid the penalty.

Both sides went for the crucial second goal in the final quarter, which resulted in an exciting end-to-end play. But goals did not come and for the second time in a week, these two teams had played a shootout to win a bonus point.

Araijeet Singh and Lalit Upadhyay scored but Sukhjeet Singh and Shamsher Singh missed their chances. For the Dutch, Jorrit Croon, Thierry Brinkman, Duco Telgenkamp and Joep de Mol scored to ensure the win. PR Sreejesh was India's goalkeeper in the previous two shootouts. This time Craig Fulton opted for Pathak who came with one good save against Jonas de Geus but couldn't prevent the others from scoring.

India's next match in the home leg of the Pro League is against Australia on February 24.

