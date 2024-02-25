India vs Ireland LIVE in FIH Pro League: score, updates, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

It's the final home game for the Indian men's hockey team at the FIH Pro League and they will look to end it on a winning note against Ireland at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

India have so far played seven matches, winning twice, drawing four games and losing once. Out of the four draws, India won the shootout bonus point twice and lost twice. Currently, they are fourth on the table with 12 points to their name. Netherlands are on top with 23 points while Australia are second with 20 points.

On Saturday, India played Australia for the second time in this leg and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Australia then took home the bonus points after beating India 3-0.

It was India who took the lead in the second quarter thanks to their captain Harmanpreet Singh. A perfect dragflick to beat the Aussie goalkeeper. However, Australia levelled after a few minutes from a penalty stroke from Blake Govers.

In the third quarter, another penalty corner opportunity was converted, this time by Amit Rohidas as India took the lead once again.

Australia pushed hard and won another penalty stroke after a foul by PR Sreejesh. The Indian goalkeeper, however, made amends and saved the shot from Govers. Eventually, Australia equalised after a mistake at the back from India. A sloppy pass was intercepted and Tom Craig managed to beat Sreejesh.

The shootout turned out to be a disappointing affair for India as Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Upadhayay missed their chances. Australia's Tim Brand, Flynn Ogilvie and Tom Wickham converted to win the shootout 3-0.

India's earlier match against Ireland ended 1-0. Sunday's India vs Ireland match will start at 7.30 pm IST.

