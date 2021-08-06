Sweden SWE
Canada CAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
27
-
Janine Beckie Yellow Card
-
-
34
-
Stina Blackstenius Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Julia Grosso|Off: Quinn
-
-
45
-
On: Adriana Leon|Off: Janine Beckie
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-4-2
- Lindahl
- Eriksson
- Bjorn
- Ilestedt
- Glas
- Rolfö
- Angeldal
- Seger
- Jakobsson
- Blackstenius
- Asllani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Stina Blackstenius 34'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-1-2
- Labbe
- Chapman
- Buchanan
- Gilles
- Lawrence
- QuinnOn: Julia Grosso | Off: Quinn
- Scott
- Fleming
- Sinclair
- Prince
- BeckieOn: Adriana Leon | Off: Janine Beckie
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Quinn
Goals 0
45' 7 Julia Grosso
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Janine Beckie 27'
Goals 0
45' 9 Adriana Leon
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Nissan Stadium, Yokohama
-
,
-
Yokohama, Japan
Match Commentary
|62'
|Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Jessie Fleming.
|61'
|Attempt blocked. Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö.
|61'
|Attempt blocked. Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Match Stats
SWE
CAN
Possession
48% 52%
Shots (on Goal)
14 (3)
5 (1)
|SWE
|CAN
|7
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|8
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
