  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 27
    • Janine Beckie Yellow Card
  • 34
    • Stina Blackstenius Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Julia Grosso|Off: Quinn
  • 45
    • On: Adriana Leon|Off: Janine Beckie
Sweden Logo Sweden SWE Canada CAN Canada Logo
SWE
4-4-2
CAN
4-3-1-2
SWE
4-4-2
  • 1Lindahl
  • 6Eriksson
  • 14Bjorn
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 4Glas
  • 18Rolfö
  • 16Angeldal
  • 17Seger
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 11Blackstenius
  • 9Asllani
No. Name
1 Hedvig Lindahl
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Nathalie Bjorn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Amanda Ilestedt
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Magdalena Eriksson
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Hanna Glas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Filippa Angeldal
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Caroline Seger
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Fridolina Rolfö
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Sofia Jakobsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Stina Blackstenius  34'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Kosovare Asllani
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
15 Olivia Schough
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Jonna Andersson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Jennifer Falk
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Lina Hurtig
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Anna Anvegard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Emma Kullberg
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Hanna Bennison
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Nissan Stadium, Yokohama
  • ,
  • Yokohama, Japan

Match Commentary

62' Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Jessie Fleming.
61' Attempt blocked. Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fridolina Rolfö.
61' Attempt blocked. Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Match Stats

SWE
CAN

Possession

48% 52%

Shots (on Goal)

14 (3)
5 (1)
SWE CAN
7 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
8 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 2
