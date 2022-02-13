  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 5
    • Kevin De Bruyne Goal
  • 22
    • Jadon Sancho Goal
  • 28
    • Kevin De Bruyne Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Manchester United 1.
  • 63
    • Harry Maguire Yellow Card
  • 64
    • On: Jesse Lingard|Off: Anthony Elanga
  • 64
    • On: Marcus Rashford|Off: Paul Pogba
  • 68
    • Riyad Mahrez Goal
  • 80
    • On: Ilkay Gündogan|Off: Kevin De Bruyne
  • 90
    • Riyad Mahrez Goal
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
MNC
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 27Cancelo
  • 14Laporte
  • 5Stones
  • 2Walker
  • 20Silva
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
    On: Ilkay Gündogan | Off: Kevin De Bruyne
  • 10Grealish
  • 47Foden
  • 26Mahrez
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne  5' 28'
Goals 2
  • Shots 6
  • 4 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80' 8  Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez  68' 90'
Goals 2
  • Shots 8
  • 4 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
87 James Mcatee
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
48 Liam Delap
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,
  • Manchester, England
  • ATTENDANCE: 53,165

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Manchester City 4, Manchester United 1.
90'+5' Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Manchester United 1.
90'+3' Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match Stats

MNC
MAN

Possession

69% 31%

Shots (on Goal)

24 (10)
5 (2)
MNC MAN
10 Fouls 14
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
9 Corner Kicks 3
2 Saves 6
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 28 +50 69
2 Liverpool 27 +51 63
3 Chelsea 26 +35 53
4 Arsenal 25 +12 48
5 Manchester United 28 +7 47
6 West Ham United 28 +11 45
7 Tottenham Hotspur 25 +3 42
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 +1 40
9 Southampton 27 -7 35
10 Crystal Palace 28 +1 33
11 Aston Villa 26 0 33
12 Leicester City 25 -3 33
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 27 -6 33
14 Newcastle United 26 -16 28
15 Brentford 28 -15 27
16 Leeds United 27 -32 23
17 Everton 24 -13 22
18 Burnley 26 -14 21
19 Watford 27 -23 19
20 Norwich City 27 -42 17