Manchester City MNC
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
5
-
Kevin De Bruyne Goal
-
-
22
-
Jadon Sancho Goal
-
-
28
-
Kevin De Bruyne Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Manchester United 1.
-
-
63
-
Harry Maguire Yellow Card
-
-
64
-
On: Jesse Lingard|Off: Anthony Elanga
-
-
64
-
On: Marcus Rashford|Off: Paul Pogba
-
-
68
-
Riyad Mahrez Goal
-
-
80
-
On: Ilkay Gündogan|Off: Kevin De Bruyne
-
-
90
-
Riyad Mahrez Goal
-
-
FT
-
End Regular Time
-
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Laporte
- Stones
- Walker
- Silva
- Rodri
- De BruyneOn: Ilkay Gündogan | Off: Kevin De Bruyne
- Grealish
- Foden
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 5' 28'
Goals 2
80' 8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez 68' 90'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
87 James Mcatee
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
48 Liam Delap
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Telles
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Sancho
- PogbaOn: Marcus Rashford | Off: Paul Pogba
- ElangaOn: Jesse Lingard | Off: Anthony Elanga
- Fernandes
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
5 Harry Maguire 63'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 10 Marcus Rashford
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho 22'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
64' 14 Jesse Lingard
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
-
ATTENDANCE: 53,165
Match Commentary
|-
|Match ends, Manchester City 4, Manchester United 1.
|90'+5'
|Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Manchester United 1.
|90'+3'
|Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
MNC
MAN
Possession
69% 31%
Shots (on Goal)
24 (10)
5 (2)
|MNC
|MAN
|10
|Fouls
|14
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|9
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|6
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|28
|+50
|69
|2
|Liverpool
|27
|+51
|63
|3
|Chelsea
|26
|+35
|53
|4
|Arsenal
|25
|+12
|48
|5
|Manchester United
|28
|+7
|47
|6
|West Ham United
|28
|+11
|45
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|+3
|42
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|27
|+1
|40
|9
|Southampton
|27
|-7
|35
|10
|Crystal Palace
|28
|+1
|33
|11
|Aston Villa
|26
|0
|33
|12
|Leicester City
|25
|-3
|33
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|-6
|33
|14
|Newcastle United
|26
|-16
|28
|15
|Brentford
|28
|-15
|27
|16
|Leeds United
|27
|-32
|23
|17
|Everton
|24
|-13
|22
|18
|Burnley
|26
|-14
|21
|19
|Watford
|27
|-23
|19
|20
|Norwich City
|27
|-42
|17
