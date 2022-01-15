Manchester City MNC
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
7
-
Marcos Alonso Yellow Card
-
-
32
-
Mateo Kovacic Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Laporte
- Stones
- Walker
- De Bruyne
- Rodri
- Silva
- Grealish
- Foden
- Sterling
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
90 Romeo Lavia
Goals 0
|
87 James Mcatee
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Arrizabalaga
- Sarr
- Silva
- Rüdiger
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Kanté
- Azpilicueta
- Ziyech
- Pulisic
- Lukaku
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Mateo Kovacic 32'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Marcos Alonso 7'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Chelsea 0.
|44'
|Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|44'
|Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City).
Match Stats
MNC
CHE
Possession
63% 37%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (3)
0 (0)
|MNC
|CHE
|7
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|3
|6
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|21
|+40
|53
|2
|Chelsea
|21
|+29
|43
|3
|Liverpool
|20
|+34
|42
|4
|West Ham United
|21
|+12
|37
|5
|Arsenal
|20
|+8
|35
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+3
|33
|7
|Manchester United
|19
|+3
|31
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|0
|28
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|0
|28
|10
|Leicester City
|18
|-2
|25
|11
|Crystal Palace
|21
|-1
|24
|12
|Southampton
|20
|-6
|24
|13
|Brentford
|20
|-6
|23
|14
|Aston Villa
|19
|-5
|22
|15
|Everton
|18
|-9
|19
|16
|Leeds United
|19
|-16
|19
|17
|Watford
|18
|-14
|13
|18
|Burnley
|17
|-11
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|19
|-23
|11
|20
|Norwich City
|20
|-36
|10
