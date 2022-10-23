Penalty Shootout
Southampton SOU
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
11
-
Granit Xhaka Goal
-
-
29
-
Bukayo Saka Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Southampton 0, Arsenal 1.
-
-
65
-
Stuart Armstrong Goal
-
-
71
-
On: Edward Nketiah|Off: Gabriel Martinelli
-
-
72
-
On: Kieran Tierney|Off: Ben White
-
-
73
-
On: Ché Adams|Off: Joe Aribo
-
-
73
-
On: Theo Walcott|Off: Adam Armstrong
-
-
80
-
On: Samuel Edozie|Off: Stuart Armstrong
-
-
83
-
On: Fabio Vieira|Off: Martin Ødegaard
-
-
89
-
Theo Walcott Yellow Card
-
-
90+3
-
Lyanco Yellow Card
-
-
FT
-
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 1.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-4-2
- Bazunu
- Perraud
- Salisu
- Caleta-Car
- Lyanco
- ArmstrongOn: Samuel Edozie | Off: Stuart Armstrong
- Diallo
- Ward-Prowse
- Elyounoussi
- AriboOn: Ché Adams | Off: Joe Aribo
- ArmstrongOn: Theo Walcott | Off: Adam Armstrong
|No.
|Name
|
31 Gavin Bazunu
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Lyanco 90'+3'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Stuart Armstrong 65'
Goals 1
80' 23 Samuel Edozie
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
73' 10 Ché Adams
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
73' 32 Theo Walcott 89'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
61 Lewis Payne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Sékou Mara
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Juan Larios
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-3-3
- Ramsdale
- Tomiyasu
- Gabriel
- Saliba
- WhiteOn: Kieran Tierney | Off: Ben White
- Xhaka
- Partey
- ØdegaardOn: Fabio Vieira | Off: Martin Ødegaard
- MartinelliOn: Edward Nketiah | Off: Gabriel Martinelli
- Jesus
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
72' 3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka 11'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
83' 21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
71' 14 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
|
7 Bukayo Saka 29'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
27 Marquinhos
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
-
,
-
Southampton, England
-
REFEREE: Robert Jones
Match Commentary
|-
|Match ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 1.
|90'+6'
|Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 1.
|90'+6'
|Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
Match Stats
SOU
ARS
Possession
40% 60%
Shots (on Goal)
10 (3)
12 (3)
|SOU
|ARS
|11
|Fouls
|8
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|3
|9
|Corner Kicks
|4
|2
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|11
|+14
|28
|2
|Manchester City
|11
|+25
|26
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|+10
|23
|4
|Chelsea
|11
|+5
|21
|5
|Manchester United
|11
|0
|20
|6
|Newcastle United
|11
|+9
|18
|7
|Fulham
|12
|0
|18
|8
|Liverpool
|11
|+9
|16
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|+1
|15
|10
|Brentford
|12
|-3
|14
|11
|Everton
|12
|-1
|13
|12
|Crystal Palace
|11
|-4
|13
|13
|AFC Bournemouth
|11
|-13
|13
|14
|Aston Villa
|12
|-5
|12
|15
|Southampton
|12
|-8
|12
|16
|Leicester City
|12
|-3
|11
|17
|West Ham United
|11
|-3
|11
|18
|Leeds United
|11
|-5
|9
|19
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|-13
|9
|20
|Nottingham Forest
|12
|-15
|9
Premier League News
How close is Jesse Marsch to being sacked by Leeds?
Janusz Michallik comments on Jesse Marsch's position as Leeds manager after they were beaten 3-2 at home by Fulham.
Why Arsenal dropping points isn't such a big deal
Janusz Michallik feels there is no reason for negativity at Arsenal despite a disappointing result vs. Southampton.
Michallik full of praise for Potter and Ten Hag after late draw
Janusz Michallik praises the tactical changes made by Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Man United.
How 'frightening' Haaland guided Man City past Brighton
Janusz Michallik praises Erling Haaland's performance in Man City's 3-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League.
What does loss to Nottingham Forest mean for Liverpool?
Janusz Michallik and Luis Miguel Echegaray discuss how alarming the loss against Nottingham Forest is for Liverpool and its fans.
Why nobody wants to sign Ronaldo on a free transfer
Mark Ogden explains why clubs are yet to show interest in taking Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer from Man United.