  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 11
    • Granit Xhaka Goal
  • 29
    • Bukayo Saka Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Southampton 0, Arsenal 1.
  • 65
    • Stuart Armstrong Goal
  • 71
    • On: Edward Nketiah|Off: Gabriel Martinelli
  • 72
    • On: Kieran Tierney|Off: Ben White
  • 73
    • On: Ché Adams|Off: Joe Aribo
  • 73
    • On: Theo Walcott|Off: Adam Armstrong
  • 80
    • On: Samuel Edozie|Off: Stuart Armstrong
  • 83
    • On: Fabio Vieira|Off: Martin Ødegaard
  • 89
    • Theo Walcott Yellow Card
  • 90+3
    • Lyanco Yellow Card
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 1.
Southampton SOU Arsenal ARS
SOU
4-4-2
ARS
4-3-3
SOU
4-4-2
  • 31Bazunu
  • 15Perraud
  • 22Salisu
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 4Lyanco
  • 17Armstrong
    On: Samuel Edozie | Off: Stuart Armstrong
  • 27Diallo
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 7Aribo
    On: Ché Adams | Off: Joe Aribo
  • 9Armstrong
    On: Theo Walcott | Off: Adam Armstrong
No. Name
31 Gavin Bazunu
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Mohammed Salisu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Duje Caleta-Car
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Romain Perraud
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Lyanco  90'+3'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Ibrahima Diallo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 James Ward-Prowse
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Stuart Armstrong  65'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80' 23  Samuel Edozie
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Mohammed Elyounoussi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Joe Aribo
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
73' 10  Ché Adams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Adam Armstrong
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
73' 32  Theo Walcott  89'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
61 Lewis Payne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Moussa Djenepo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Sékou Mara
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
50 Ryan Finnigan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Juan Larios
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Alex McCarthy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. Mary's Stadium
  • ,
  • Southampton, England
  • REFEREE: Robert Jones

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 1.
90'+6' Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 1.
90'+6' Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

Match Stats

SOU
ARS

Possession

40% 60%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (3)
12 (3)
SOU ARS
11 Fouls 8
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
4 Offsides 3
9 Corner Kicks 4
2 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 11 +14 28
2 Manchester City 11 +25 26
3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 +10 23
4 Chelsea 11 +5 21
5 Manchester United 11 0 20
6 Newcastle United 11 +9 18
7 Fulham 12 0 18
8 Liverpool 11 +9 16
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 +1 15
10 Brentford 12 -3 14
11 Everton 12 -1 13
12 Crystal Palace 11 -4 13
13 AFC Bournemouth 11 -13 13
14 Aston Villa 12 -5 12
15 Southampton 12 -8 12
16 Leicester City 12 -3 11
17 West Ham United 11 -3 11
18 Leeds United 11 -5 9
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 -13 9
20 Nottingham Forest 12 -15 9