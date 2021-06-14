  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Spain 0, Sweden 0.
  • 55
    • Mikael Lustig Yellow Card
  • 66
    • On: Thiago Alcántara|Off: Rodri
  • 66
    • On: Pablo Sarabia|Off: Álvaro Morata
  • 69
    • On: Robin Quaison|Off: Marcus Berg
  • 69
    • On: Viktor Claesson|Off: Alexander Isak
  • 74
    • On: Gerard Moreno|Off: Dani Olmo
  • 74
    • On: Mikel Oyarzabal|Off: Ferran Torres
  • 75
    • On: Emil Krafth|Off: Mikael Lustig
  • 84
    • On: Jens Cajuste|Off: Kristoffer Olsson
  • 84
    • On: Pierre Bengtsson|Off: Emil Forsberg
  • 87
    • On: Fabián Ruiz|Off: Koke
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
ESP
4-3-3
SWE
4-4-2
ESP
4-3-3
  • 23Simón
  • 18Alba
  • 4Torres
  • 24Laporte
  • 6Llorente
  • 26Pedri
  • 16Rodri
    On: Thiago Alcántara | Off: Rodri
  • 8Koke
    On: Fabián Ruiz | Off: Koke
  • 19Olmo
    On: Gerard Moreno | Off: Dani Olmo
  • 7Morata
    On: Pablo Sarabia | Off: Álvaro Morata
  • 11Torres
    On: Mikel Oyarzabal | Off: Ferran Torres
No. Name
23 Unai Simón
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Pau Torres
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Marcos Llorente
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66' 10  Thiago Alcántara
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Pedri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Koke
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
87' 17  Fabián Ruiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Álvaro Morata
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66' 22  Pablo Sarabia
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Dani Olmo
Goals 0
  • Shots 5
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
74' 9  Gerard Moreno
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Ferran Torres
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
74' 21  Mikel Oyarzabal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
2 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 David de Gea
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Robert Sánchez
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Eric García
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 José Gayà
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Diego Llorente
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja
  • ,
    COVERAGE: ESPN
  • Sevilla

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Spain 0, Sweden 0.
90'+7' Second Half ends, Spain 0, Sweden 0.
90'+6' Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Spain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago with a cross following a corner.

Match Stats

ESP
SWE

Possession

75% 25%

Shots (on Goal)

17 (5)
4 (0)
ESP SWE
7 Fouls 11
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
6 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 5
