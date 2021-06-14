Penalty Shootout
Spain ESP
Sweden SWE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Spain 0, Sweden 0.
-
-
55
-
Mikael Lustig Yellow Card
-
-
66
-
On: Thiago Alcántara|Off: Rodri
-
-
66
-
On: Pablo Sarabia|Off: Álvaro Morata
-
-
69
-
On: Robin Quaison|Off: Marcus Berg
-
-
69
-
On: Viktor Claesson|Off: Alexander Isak
-
-
74
-
On: Gerard Moreno|Off: Dani Olmo
-
-
74
-
On: Mikel Oyarzabal|Off: Ferran Torres
-
-
75
-
On: Emil Krafth|Off: Mikael Lustig
-
-
84
-
On: Jens Cajuste|Off: Kristoffer Olsson
-
-
84
-
On: Pierre Bengtsson|Off: Emil Forsberg
-
-
87
-
On: Fabián Ruiz|Off: Koke
-
-
FT
-
End Regular Time
-
4-3-3
- Simón
- Alba
- Torres
- Laporte
- Llorente
- Pedri
- RodriOn: Thiago Alcántara | Off: Rodri
- KokeOn: Fabián Ruiz | Off: Koke
- OlmoOn: Gerard Moreno | Off: Dani Olmo
- MorataOn: Pablo Sarabia | Off: Álvaro Morata
- TorresOn: Mikel Oyarzabal | Off: Ferran Torres
|No.
|Name
|
23 Unai Simón
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
66' 10 Thiago Alcántara
Goals 0
|
26 Pedri
Goals 0
|
8 Koke
Goals 0
87' 17 Fabián Ruiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
66' 22 Pablo Sarabia
Goals 0
|
19 Dani Olmo
Goals 0
74' 9 Gerard Moreno
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
74' 21 Mikel Oyarzabal
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Eric García
Goals 0
|
14 José Gayà
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Olsen
- Augustinsson
- Danielsson
- Lindelöf
- LustigOn: Emil Krafth | Off: Mikael Lustig
- ForsbergOn: Pierre Bengtsson | Off: Emil Forsberg
- Ekdal
- OlssonOn: Jens Cajuste | Off: Kristoffer Olsson
- Larsson
- IsakOn: Viktor Claesson | Off: Alexander Isak
- BergOn: Robin Quaison | Off: Marcus Berg
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Mikael Lustig 55'
Goals 0
75' 16 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
84' 26 Jens Cajuste
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
84' 5 Pierre Bengtsson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
69' 17 Viktor Claesson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
69' 22 Robin Quaison
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
15 Ken Sema
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja
-
,COVERAGE: ESPN
-
Sevilla
Match Commentary
|-
|Match ends, Spain 0, Sweden 0.
|90'+7'
|Second Half ends, Spain 0, Sweden 0.
|90'+6'
|Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Spain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago with a cross following a corner.
Match Stats
ESP
SWE
Possession
75% 25%
Shots (on Goal)
17 (5)
4 (0)
|ESP
|SWE
|7
|Fouls
|11
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|6
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|5
UEFA European Championship Standings
