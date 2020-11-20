England ENG
Iceland ISL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
11
-
Birkir Saevarsson Yellow Card
-
-
12
-
Kyle Walker Yellow Card
-
-
20
-
Declan Rice Goal
-
-
24
-
Mason Mount Goal
-
-
45
-
On: Hannes Halldórsson|Off: Ögmundur Kristinsson
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
49
-
Sverrir Ingason Yellow Card
-
3-4-2-1
- Pickford
- Maguire
- Dier
- Walker
- Saka
- Mount
- Rice
- Trippier
- Grealish
- Foden
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Kyle Walker 12'
Goals 0
|
7 Mason Mount 24'
Goals 1
|
8 Declan Rice 20'
Goals 1
|
20 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Nick Pope
Saves 0
|
12 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Harry Winks
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
5-3-2
- KristinssonOn: Hannes Halldórsson | Off: Ögmundur Kristinsson
- Skúlason
- Hermannsson
- Arnason
- Ingason
- Saevarsson
- Sigurjonsson
- Bjarnason
- Palsson
- Bödvarsson
- Gudmundsson
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
45' 1 Hannes Halldórsson
Saves 0
|
14 Kári Árnason
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Sverrir Ingason 49'
Goals 0
|
23 Ari Skúlason
Goals 0
|
2 Birkir Saevarsson 11'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Wembley Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: ESPN+
Match Commentary
|52'
|Mason Mount (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|52'
|Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).
|50'
|Kieran Trippier (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
ENG
ISL
Possession
79% 21%
Shots (on Goal)
11 (5)
0 (0)
|ENG
|ISL
|7
|Fouls
|11
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|3
UEFA Nations League Standings
