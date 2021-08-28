Leicester City LEI
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
6
-
Youri Tielemans Goal
-
4-4-2
- Schmeichel
- Thomas
- Söyüncü
- Evans
- Castagne
- Barnes
- Tielemans
- Ndidi
- Pereira
- Vardy
- Iheanacho
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Youri Tielemans 6'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Cengiz Ünder
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- Tierney
- Marí
- Luiz
- Soares
- Xhaka
- Elneny
- Willian
- Smith-Rowe
- Pépé
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
22 Pablo
Goals 0
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: King Power Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|8'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
|6'
|Goal! Leicester City 1, Arsenal 0. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
|1'
|Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
Match Stats
LEI
ARS
Possession
31% 69%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (1)
0 (0)
|LEI
|ARS
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|26
|+36
|62
|2
|Manchester United
|25
|+21
|49
|3
|Leicester City
|25
|+17
|49
|4
|West Ham United
|26
|+9
|45
|5
|Chelsea
|25
|+16
|43
|6
|Liverpool
|25
|+11
|40
|7
|Everton
|24
|+4
|40
|8
|Aston Villa
|24
|+12
|39
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|24
|+10
|36
|10
|Leeds United
|26
|-1
|35
|11
|Arsenal
|25
|+5
|34
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|26
|-6
|34
|13
|Crystal Palace
|25
|-14
|32
|14
|Southampton
|25
|-12
|30
|15
|Burnley
|25
|-12
|28
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|-7
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|26
|-17
|26
|18
|Fulham
|25
|-11
|22
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|26
|-35
|17
|20
|Sheffield United
|25
|-26
|11
