Manchester City MNC
West Ham United WHU
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
28
-
Ben Johnson Yellow Card
-
-
30
-
Rúben Dias Goal - Header
-
-
43
-
Michail Antonio Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Dias
- Stones
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Fernandinho
- De Bruyne
- Torres
- Agüero
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 2
|
3 Rúben Dias 30'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Randolph
- Cresswell
- Dawson
- Diop
- Johnson
- Rice
- Soucek
- Coufal
- Lingard
- Fornals
- Antonio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
|
31 Ben Johnson 28'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Michail Antonio 43'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Martin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|
34 Nathan Trott
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Manchester City 1, West Ham United 1.
|43'
|Goal! Manchester City 1, West Ham United 1. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
|43'
|Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.
Match Stats
MNC
WHU
Possession
65% 35%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (2)
7 (3)
|MNC
|WHU
|1
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|2
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|25
|+35
|59
|2
|Manchester United
|25
|+21
|49
|3
|Leicester City
|25
|+17
|49
|4
|West Ham United
|25
|+10
|45
|5
|Chelsea
|25
|+16
|43
|6
|Liverpool
|25
|+11
|40
|7
|Everton
|24
|+4
|40
|8
|Aston Villa
|23
|+11
|36
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|24
|+10
|36
|10
|Leeds United
|25
|0
|35
|11
|Arsenal
|25
|+5
|34
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|25
|-6
|33
|13
|Crystal Palace
|25
|-14
|32
|14
|Southampton
|25
|-12
|30
|15
|Burnley
|25
|-12
|28
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|25
|-6
|26
|17
|Newcastle United
|25
|-17
|25
|18
|Fulham
|25
|-11
|22
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|25
|-36
|14
|20
|Sheffield United
|25
|-26
|11
