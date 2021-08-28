  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 28
    • Ben Johnson Yellow Card
  • 30
    • Rúben Dias Goal - Header
  • 43
    • Michail Antonio Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC West Ham United WHU West Ham United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
MNC
4-3-3
WHU
3-4-2-1
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 3Dias
  • 5Stones
  • 2Walker
  • 8Gündogan
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 21Torres
  • 10Agüero
  • 26Mahrez
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias  30'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Olexandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Sergio Agüero
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ferrán Torres
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
7 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Benjamin Mendy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+1' First Half ends, Manchester City 1, West Ham United 1.
43' Goal! Manchester City 1, West Ham United 1. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
43' Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.

Match Stats

MNC
WHU

Possession

65% 35%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (2)
7 (3)
MNC WHU
1 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 0
2 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 25 +35 59
2 Manchester United 25 +21 49
3 Leicester City 25 +17 49
4 West Ham United 25 +10 45
5 Chelsea 25 +16 43
6 Liverpool 25 +11 40
7 Everton 24 +4 40
8 Aston Villa 23 +11 36
9 Tottenham Hotspur 24 +10 36
10 Leeds United 25 0 35
11 Arsenal 25 +5 34
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 -6 33
13 Crystal Palace 25 -14 32
14 Southampton 25 -12 30
15 Burnley 25 -12 28
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 25 -6 26
17 Newcastle United 25 -17 25
18 Fulham 25 -11 22
19 West Bromwich Albion 25 -36 14
20 Sheffield United 25 -26 11