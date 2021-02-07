  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 2
    • Ollie Watkins Goal
  • 31
    • Ezri Konsa Yellow Card
  • 35
    • Marvelous Nakamba Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Arsenal 0.
Aston Villa Logo Aston Villa AVL Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
AVL
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-2-3-1
AVL
4-2-3-1
  • 26Martínez
  • 18Targett
  • 5Mings
  • 4Konsa
  • 2Cash
  • 19Nakamba
  • 7McGinn
  • 10Grealish
  • 20Barkley
  • 15Traoré
  • 11Watkins
No. Name
26 Emiliano Martínez
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ezri Konsa  31'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Cash
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Marvelous Nakamba  35'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 John McGinn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Ollie Watkins  2'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Bertrand Isidore Traoré
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
1 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Douglas Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Ahmed Elmohamady
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Trézéguet
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Morgan Sanson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Björn Engels
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Anwar El Ghazi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Villa Park
  • ,

Match Commentary

48' Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
46' Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46' Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

Match Stats

AVL
ARS

Possession

39% 61%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (2)
5 (1)
AVL ARS
9 Fouls 5
2 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
3 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 21 +26 47
2 Manchester United 22 +19 44
3 Leicester City 22 +14 42
4 Liverpool 22 +18 40
5 West Ham United 22 +6 38
6 Chelsea 22 +13 36
7 Everton 20 +6 36
8 Tottenham Hotspur 21 +12 33
9 Aston Villa 20 +11 32
10 Arsenal 22 +5 31
11 Leeds United 21 -2 29
12 Southampton 21 -7 29
13 Crystal Palace 22 -10 29
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 -8 26
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 22 -5 24
16 Newcastle United 22 -14 22
17 Burnley 21 -15 22
18 Fulham 21 -14 14
19 West Bromwich Albion 22 -34 12
20 Sheffield United 22 -21 11