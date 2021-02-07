Aston Villa AVL
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
2
-
Ollie Watkins Goal
-
-
31
-
Ezri Konsa Yellow Card
-
-
35
-
Marvelous Nakamba Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Arsenal 0.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Martínez
- Targett
- Mings
- Konsa
- Cash
- Nakamba
- McGinn
- Grealish
- Barkley
- Traoré
- Watkins
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
4 Ezri Konsa 31'
Goals 0
|
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
19 Marvelous Nakamba 35'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Ollie Watkins 2'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Trézéguet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Björn Engels
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
|
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Ryan
- Soares
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Bellerín
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Pépé
- Smith-Rowe
- Saka
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
18 Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Pablo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Villa Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|48'
|Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
|46'
|Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|46'
|Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).
Match Stats
AVL
ARS
Possession
39% 61%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (2)
5 (1)
|AVL
|ARS
|9
|Fouls
|5
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|21
|+26
|47
|2
|Manchester United
|22
|+19
|44
|3
|Leicester City
|22
|+14
|42
|4
|Liverpool
|22
|+18
|40
|5
|West Ham United
|22
|+6
|38
|6
|Chelsea
|22
|+13
|36
|7
|Everton
|20
|+6
|36
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|21
|+12
|33
|9
|Aston Villa
|20
|+11
|32
|10
|Arsenal
|22
|+5
|31
|11
|Leeds United
|21
|-2
|29
|12
|Southampton
|21
|-7
|29
|13
|Crystal Palace
|22
|-10
|29
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|22
|-8
|26
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|22
|-5
|24
|16
|Newcastle United
|22
|-14
|22
|17
|Burnley
|21
|-15
|22
|18
|Fulham
|21
|-14
|14
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|22
|-34
|12
|20
|Sheffield United
|22
|-21
|11
Premier League News
Tottenham & Chelsea have 'more problems than positives'
Steve Nicol cannot pick Tottenham or Chelsea to come out on top given their recent struggles in front of goal.
Nicol: Liverpool don't look like they'll beat anyone
Steve Nicol questions how Liverpool will rediscover their form of old after yet another defeat this season.
Liverpool's regression is more than injury-related
Following Liverpool's defeat to Brighton, Craig Burley feels the worrying signs have been prevalent for quite some time.
Tuchel: Are you at the right press conference?!
Thomas Tuchel jokes when asked about Dele Alli's failed move from Tottenham to his former club PSG.
Mourinho laughs off 'boring' Dyche comments
Jose Mourinho reacts to Burnley boss Sean Dyche's hilarious press conference where he claims they are boring.
Moyes: Lingard is in the prime of his career
David Moyes is incredibly pleased with Jesse Lingard's immediate impact since going West Ham United.