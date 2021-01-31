Chelsea CHE
Burnley BUR
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Azpilicueta
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- Hudson-Odoi
- Werner
- Mount
- Abraham
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Pope
- Pieters
- Mee
- Tarkowski
- Lowton
- McNeil
- Cork
- Westwood
- Brady
- Wood
- Vydra
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Robbie Brady
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Kevin Long
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Josh Benson
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|37'
|Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
|34'
|Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner.
|30'
|Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Match Stats
CHE
BUR
Possession
62% 38%
Shots (on Goal)
9 (3)
0 (0)
|CHE
|BUR
|2
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|20
|+24
|44
|2
|Manchester United
|21
|+10
|41
|3
|Leicester City
|20
|+14
|39
|4
|Liverpool
|20
|+17
|37
|5
|West Ham United
|20
|+6
|35
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|+14
|33
|7
|Everton
|19
|+5
|33
|8
|Aston Villa
|19
|+13
|32
|9
|Arsenal
|21
|+6
|31
|10
|Chelsea
|20
|+10
|30
|11
|Southampton
|20
|+2
|29
|12
|Leeds United
|19
|-3
|26
|13
|Crystal Palace
|21
|-11
|26
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|21
|-9
|23
|15
|Burnley
|19
|-11
|22
|16
|Newcastle United
|21
|-13
|22
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|-7
|18
|18
|Fulham
|20
|-12
|14
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|21
|-33
|12
|20
|Sheffield United
|21
|-22
|8
Premier League News
Barkley lifts Aston Villa over Southampton
Ross Barkley finds the net for Aston Villa to secure a 1-0 win vs. Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.
Man United stumble again in goalless draw vs. Arsenal
Despite chances galore for both sides, Arsenal and Manchester United play to a goalless draw.
Where Man City could lose the Premier League title race
Despite Man City firing on all cylinders, Craig Burley tries to pinpoint one key area that could cause them a setback.
How Mikel Arteta has turned around Arsenal's fortunes
ESPN FC's Craig Burley credits Arsenal's defensive improvements as the main component for their resurgence.
Arsenal vs. Man United 'a competition of giving the ball away'
ESPN FC's Craig Burley feels Manchester United missed a huge chance to capitalise on Arsenal's tactics.
Is it fair to question Marcus Rashford's decision making?
Janusz Michallik believes Man United's Marcus Rashford still needs time to mature as a striker.