Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Burnley BUR Burnley Logo
  • 16Mendy
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 6Silva
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 3Alonso
  • 17Kovacic
  • 5Jorginho
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 11Werner
  • 19Mount
  • 9Abraham
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Antonio Rüdiger
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Marcos Alonso
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Tammy Abraham
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Olivier Giroud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Andreas Christensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
Match Commentary

37' Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
34' Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner.
30' Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Match Stats

CHE
BUR

Possession

62% 38%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (3)
0 (0)
CHE BUR
2 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 20 +24 44
2 Manchester United 21 +10 41
3 Leicester City 20 +14 39
4 Liverpool 20 +17 37
5 West Ham United 20 +6 35
6 Tottenham Hotspur 19 +14 33
7 Everton 19 +5 33
8 Aston Villa 19 +13 32
9 Arsenal 21 +6 31
10 Chelsea 20 +10 30
11 Southampton 20 +2 29
12 Leeds United 19 -3 26
13 Crystal Palace 21 -11 26
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 -9 23
15 Burnley 19 -11 22
16 Newcastle United 21 -13 22
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 20 -7 18
18 Fulham 20 -12 14
19 West Bromwich Albion 21 -33 12
20 Sheffield United 21 -22 8