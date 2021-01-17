  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 5
    • Serge Aurier Goal - Header
  • 23
    • Oliver Norwood Yellow Card
  • 40
    • Harry Kane Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Sheffield United Logo Sheffield United SHU Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
SHU
3-5-2
TOT
3-4-3
SHU
3-5-2
  • 1Ramsdale
  • 22Ampadu
  • 12Egan
  • 6Basham
  • 3Stevens
  • 4Fleck
  • 16Norwood
  • 7Lundstram
  • 20Bogle
  • 14Burke
  • 17McGoldrick
No. Name
1 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 John Egan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Chris Basham
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 John Fleck
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 John Lundstram
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Oliver Norwood  23'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Enda Stevens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Jayden Bogle
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 David McGoldrick
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
15 Phil Jagielka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 George Baldock
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Wesley Foderingham
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kean Bryan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Max Lowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Rhian Brewster
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Bramall Lane
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+3' First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
45'+1' Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ben Davies.
43' Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Serge Aurier.

Match Stats

SHU
TOT

Possession

38% 62%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (2)
6 (3)
SHU TOT
8 Fouls 3
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester United 17 +10 36
2 Leicester City 18 +12 35
3 Liverpool 17 +16 33
4 Manchester City 16 +12 32
5 Everton 17 +7 32
6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +14 30
7 Chelsea 18 +12 29
8 Southampton 18 +5 29
9 West Ham United 18 +4 29
10 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
11 Arsenal 18 +1 24
12 Leeds United 18 -4 23
13 Crystal Palace 18 -7 23
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 -8 22
15 Newcastle United 17 -9 19
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 19 -7 17
17 Burnley 17 -13 16
18 Fulham 17 -11 12
19 West Bromwich Albion 18 -27 11
20 Sheffield United 18 -20 5