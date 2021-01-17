Sheffield United SHU
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
5
-
Serge Aurier Goal - Header
-
-
23
-
Oliver Norwood Yellow Card
-
-
40
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
3-5-2
- Ramsdale
- Ampadu
- Egan
- Basham
- Stevens
- Fleck
- Norwood
- Lundstram
- Bogle
- Burke
- McGoldrick
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
12 John Egan
Goals 0
|
22 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Oliver Norwood 23'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jayden Bogle
Goals 0
|
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
29 Kean Bryan
Goals 0
|
13 Max Lowe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Rodon
- Reguilón
- Højbjerg
- Ndombele
- Aurier
- Heung-Min
- Kane
- Bergwijn
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier 5'
Goals 1
|
10 Harry Kane 40'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Bramall Lane
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
|45'+1'
|Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ben Davies.
|43'
|Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Serge Aurier.
Match Stats
SHU
TOT
Possession
38% 62%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (2)
6 (3)
|SHU
|TOT
|8
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|17
|+10
|36
|2
|Leicester City
|18
|+12
|35
|3
|Liverpool
|17
|+16
|33
|4
|Manchester City
|16
|+12
|32
|5
|Everton
|17
|+7
|32
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|+14
|30
|7
|Chelsea
|18
|+12
|29
|8
|Southampton
|18
|+5
|29
|9
|West Ham United
|18
|+4
|29
|10
|Aston Villa
|15
|+13
|26
|11
|Arsenal
|18
|+1
|24
|12
|Leeds United
|18
|-4
|23
|13
|Crystal Palace
|18
|-7
|23
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|-8
|22
|15
|Newcastle United
|17
|-9
|19
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|-7
|17
|17
|Burnley
|17
|-13
|16
|18
|Fulham
|17
|-11
|12
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|18
|-27
|11
|20
|Sheffield United
|18
|-20
|5
