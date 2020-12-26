  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 23
    • Marcus Rashford Goal
  • 31
    • Harvey Barnes Goal
  • 45+1
    • Bruno Fernandes Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 54
    • On: Paul Pogba|Off: Scott McTominay
  • 54
    • James Maddison Yellow Card
Leicester City Logo Leicester City LEI Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
LEI
4-2-3-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
LEI
4-2-3-1
  • 1Schmeichel
  • 27Castagne
  • 6Evans
  • 3Fofana
  • 2Justin
  • 8Tielemans
  • 25Ndidi
  • 15Barnes
  • 10Maddison
  • 11Albrighton
  • 9Vardy
1 Kasper Schmeichel
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Jonny Evans
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Wesley Fofana
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Timothy Castagne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 James Justin
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 James Maddison
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Youri Tielemans
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Wilfred Ndidi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jamie Vardy
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Harvey Barnes  31'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marc Albrighton
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Christian Fuchs
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Kelechi Iheanacho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Nampalys Mendy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Dennis Praet
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Daniel Amartey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Hamza Choudhury
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: King Power Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

54' James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
54' Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
54' Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match Stats

LEI
MAN

Possession

57% 43%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (2)
5 (2)
LEI MAN
5 Fouls 9
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 14 +17 31
2 Leicester City 14 +9 27
3 Manchester United 13 +7 26
4 Everton 14 +6 26
5 Chelsea 14 +15 25
6 Tottenham Hotspur 14 +11 25
7 Southampton 14 +6 24
8 Manchester City 13 +7 23
9 Aston Villa 12 +11 22
10 West Ham United 14 +2 21
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 -5 20
12 Newcastle United 13 -5 18
13 Crystal Palace 14 -6 18
14 Leeds United 14 -6 17
15 Arsenal 14 -6 14
16 Burnley 13 -11 13
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 14 -6 12
18 Fulham 14 -10 10
19 West Bromwich Albion 14 -19 7
20 Sheffield United 14 -17 2