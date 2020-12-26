Leicester City LEI
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
23
-
Marcus Rashford Goal
-
-
31
-
Harvey Barnes Goal
-
-
45+1
-
Bruno Fernandes Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
54
-
On: Paul Pogba|Off: Scott McTominay
-
-
54
-
James Maddison Yellow Card
-
4-2-3-1
- Schmeichel
- Castagne
- Evans
- Fofana
- Justin
- Tielemans
- Ndidi
- Barnes
- Maddison
- Albrighton
- Vardy
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Harvey Barnes 31'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Dennis Praet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
|
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Bailly
- Lindelöf
- Fred
- McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- James
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 45'+1'
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Marcus Rashford 23'
Goals 1
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: King Power Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|54'
|James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|54'
|Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
|54'
|Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
LEI
MAN
Possession
57% 43%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (2)
5 (2)
|LEI
|MAN
|5
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|14
|+17
|31
|2
|Leicester City
|14
|+9
|27
|3
|Manchester United
|13
|+7
|26
|4
|Everton
|14
|+6
|26
|5
|Chelsea
|14
|+15
|25
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|+11
|25
|7
|Southampton
|14
|+6
|24
|8
|Manchester City
|13
|+7
|23
|9
|Aston Villa
|12
|+11
|22
|10
|West Ham United
|14
|+2
|21
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14
|-5
|20
|12
|Newcastle United
|13
|-5
|18
|13
|Crystal Palace
|14
|-6
|18
|14
|Leeds United
|14
|-6
|17
|15
|Arsenal
|14
|-6
|14
|16
|Burnley
|13
|-11
|13
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|-6
|12
|18
|Fulham
|14
|-10
|10
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|14
|-19
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|14
|-17
|2
